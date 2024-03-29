Next Article

Who is KKR's new recruit Allah Ghazanfar? Decoding his profile

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:52 am Mar 29, 202408:52 am

What's the story Kolkata Knight Riders have roped in 16-year-old mystery spinner Allah Ghazanfar for the ongoing 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Afghanistan international comes in as a replacement for his injured compatriot Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who also happens to be a mystery spinner. The teenager has come on board for his base price of Rs. 20 lakh. Here we decode his profile.

Starred for Afghanistan in the U-19 WC

Ghazanfar was sensational for Afghanistan in the ICC Under-19 World Cup earlier this year. With eight wickets in four games at a sensational economy of 3.35, Ghazanfar finished as his side's second-highest wicket-taker. He made his international debut in the ODI series against Ireland earlier this month, though he went wicket-less in the two matches he played.

Numbers in white-ball games

Ghazanfar has played limited white-ball matches so far as he owns just four wickets across six List A games at a higher average of 51.50. He has returned with five wickets across three T20 matches at an economy of 6.22. Four of these wickets came in one match. As per ESPNcricinfo, he is yet to play a First-Class match.

Can Ghazanfar join Maphaka?

The ongoing IPL season has already seen a product from the 2024 U-19 WC. SA pacer Kwena Maphaka recently made his debut for Mumbai Indians though he returned with 0/66 in his maiden outing. Ghazanfar would want to make a better start if opportunities come his way. The slow tracks at Kolkata's Eden Gardens would assist him.