Next Article

BCCI had earlier released the schedule for the first 21 games

IPL 2024 final to take place on May 26: Details

By Gaurav Tripathi 06:10 pm Mar 25, 202406:10 pm

What's the story BCCI has finally announced the full schedule for the ongoing 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). The playoff matches will be played in Ahmedabad and Chennai with the summit clash taking place on May 26 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. BCCI had earlier released the schedule for just the first 21 games, till April 7. Here are further details.

Format

A look at the league format

Each team will play 14 games in total in the league phase, seven at home and seven away from home. The 10 teams are divided into two groups of five each. They will play the other four teams in their group twice (one home and one away). They will face four teams in the other group once and the remaining team twice.

Takeaways

Key takeaways from the full schedule

The biggest takeaway from the schedule is that all 74 games will be played in India. The first game of the second phase will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai on April 8. The IPL 2024 league phase comprises 11 double-headers, two of which took place on the opening weekend.

New hosts

Visakhapatnam, Dharamsala, and Guwahati to host games

Besides the home grounds of the ten sides, teams will also travel to Visakhapatnam, Dharamsala, and Guwahati. These venues are the second home grounds of Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals, respectively. The three venues will host two games apiece. The final league game will be played between RR and KKR in Guwahati on May 19.

Playoffs

IPL playoffs in Ahmedabad and Chennai

As CSK and Gujarat Titans are last year's finalists, their home venues have been chosen for the playoffs games. The Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 21 and 22. The Qualifier 2 and the final will be played in Chennai on May 24 and 26.

Twitter Post

Full schedule of IPL 2024