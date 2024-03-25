Next Article

Kasun Rajitha was instrumental to SL's triumph (Source: X/@ICC)

SL's Kasun Rajitha claims his second Test fifer: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:10 pm Mar 25, 202405:10 pm

What's the story Sri Lanka demolished Bangladesh by 328 runs in the opening Test in Sylhet to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Pacer Kasun Rajitha was instrumental to their triumph as he claimed eight wickets in the game, including a fifer in the fourth innings (5/56 in 14 overs). This was his second Test fifer as his maiden one also came against Bangladesh.

Spell

A fine spell from Rajitha

Rajitha, in the fourth innings, struck in his very first over as he sent back Najmul Hossain Shanto (6) cheaply. He dismissed Taijul Islam (6) early on Day 4 morning, reducing the hosts to 51/6. The pacer sent Mehidy Hasan Miraz back for 33 to break a half-century stand. Tail-enders Shoriful Islam (12) and Khaled Ahmed (0) fell to him on successive deliveries.

Stats

Second Test fifer with Bangladesh

With a three-fer (3/56) in Bangladesh's first innings, Rajitha completed 50 Test wickets. He has now raced to 55 wickets across 18 Tests at 29.58. As mentioned, his maiden fifer also came against the Tigers. He now owns 19 wickets in three Test matches against them at 14.52. Meanwhile, Rajitha also recorded his best match haul in Tests (8/112).

Summary

How did the game pan out?

SL were reeling before centurions Kamindu Mendis (102) and Dhananjaya de Silva (102) helped them compile 280 while batting first. Bangladesh managed only 188 as Vishwa Fernando claimed four wickets. Taijul Islam top scored with 47. De Silva (108) and Kamindu (164) again scored tons as SL finished their second innings at 418. Chasing 511, Bangladesh were folded for 182 thanks to Rajitha.