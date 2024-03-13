Next Article

Najmul Hossain Shanto ensured Bangladesh a safe passage

Najmul Hossain Shanto slams his third ODI ton: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 09:27 pm Mar 13, 202409:27 pm

What's the story Bangladesh batter Najmul Hossain Shanto has slammed his third century in ODI cricket. The Bangladesh skipper reached the three-figure mark in the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Shanto played a captain's knock as the hosts attempted to chase 256. He added a century stand with Mushfiqur Rahim, who scored a half-century. Here are the key stats.

Knock

A composed knock from Shanto

Bangladesh lost opener Litton Das on the run-chase's first ball. They were down to 23/3 and lost Mahmudullah too before the 100-run mark. Shanto then joined forces with Rahim, as the duo took Bangladesh past 200. The former finally completed his century off 108 balls, ensuring safe passage for the hosts. He remained watchful en route to his ton.

2023

Most ODI runs for Bangladesh in 2023

Shanto has been taking rapid strides at the international level. He was Bangladesh's highest run-scorer in ODI cricket in 2023. In 27 ODIs this year, the young batter raced to 992 runs at a remarkable average of 41.33. No other Bangladesh batter scored over 850 ODI runs last year. His tally included 10 fifty-plus scores (two centuries).