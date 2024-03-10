Next Article

Christchurch Test, Day 3: NZ's remarkable comeback leaves Australia reeling

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:19 am Mar 10, 202411:19 am

What's the story New Zealand are all over Australia in the ongoing second and final Test in Christchurch. The dominated the proceedings on Day 3. After receiving a first-innings deficit of 94 runs, NZ posted 372 in their second outing thanks to fifties from Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Rachin Ravindra, and Daryl Mitchell. Chasing 279, Australia suffered a collapse and were 77/4 at stumps on Day 3.

Summary of NZ's innings

NZ resumed at their overnight score of 134/2. Latham could only add eight runs to his overnight score and was dismissed for 73. Mitchell (58) and Ravindra (82) then added 123 runs for the fourth wicket. Scott Kuggeleijn scored a fiery 44 lower down the order as NZ finished at 372. Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon claimed four and three wickets apiece.

Mitchell

An innings of substance from Mitchell

After managing just four runs in his first outing, Mitchell showcased remarkable character and ended up scoring 58 off 98 balls. Mitchell has now raced to 1,608 runs in 23 Tests with the help of five tons and 10 fifties. His average reads 50.25. Meanwhile, against Australia, he has raced to 111 runs at 27.75. This was his maiden fifty against them.

Ravindra

A gritty effort from Ravindra

Ravindra hammered a fine 82 off 153 balls in the third innings. This was Ravindra's second Test fifty and his maiden one came in the opener of the ongoing series. He also owns a Test ton. Standing in his seventh Test, the southpaw has raced to 519 runs at 39.92. Meanwhile, he has completed 3,199 First-Class runs, averaging 40-plus (100s: 7, 50s: 14).

Latham

Latham's highest Test score versus Australia

Latham ended up scoring 73 off 168 balls. He brilliantly tackled the potent Aussie attack and brought up his highest score against the opposition. Latham has raced to 5,418 Test runs at 39.83. The tally includes 28 fifties and 13 centuries. He has managed just 549 runs against Australia at an average of 27.45. Overall, Latham struck his fourth Test fifty against them.

Cummins

Four-fer for Cummins

Cummins was the pick of the Aussie bowlers as he finished with 4/62 in 24 overs. He has now raced to 269 scalps in 62 Test at an average of 22.53. The tally includes 12 fifers two match 10-wicket hauls. Against NZ, he now boasts 18 wickets at a decent average of 21.94. Meanwhile, Nathan Lyon (3/49) also dismissed three batters.

Summary

Australia's poor start to the chase

Chasing 279, Australia were off to a terrible start as their top-four batters Steve Smith (9), Usman Khawaja (11)), Marnus Labuschagne (6), and Cameron Green (5) departed with just 34 runs on the board. Matt Henry (2/37) and debutant Ben Sears (2/22) claimed two wickets apiece. Travis Head (17*) and Mitchell Marsh (27*) then consolidated with unbeaten knocks as Australia finished at 77/4.