Next Article

Daryl Mitchell smokes his maiden Test fifty versus Australia: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:38 am Mar 10, 202409:38 am

What's the story Star New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell scored a gritty half-century in the third innings of the ongoing second and final Test against Australia in Christchurch. After managing just four runs in his first outing, the star batter showcased remarkable character and ended up scoring 58 off 98 balls (6 fours, 1 six). This was his maiden Test fifty versus the Aussies. Here is more.

Knock

An innings of substance from Mitchell

Mitchell arrived to bat on Day 3 morning with the scorecard reading 155/3. He joined forces with Rachin Ravindra (82) and the duo added 123 runs for the fourth wicket. Though Mitchell was watchful, he kept on finding the odd boundaries. He, however, could not convert his fifty into a further big score as Josh Hazlewood dismissed him.

Stats

Over 1,600 runs for Mitchell

Mitchell has now raced to 1,608 runs in 23 Tests with the help of five tons and 10 fifties. 190 reads his highest score in the format. His average of 50.25 is the second-highest among Kiwi batters with 1,000 or more runs in Tests. Meanwhile, against Australia, he has raced to 111 runs at 50.25. This was his maiden fifty against them.

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

NZ were folded for 162 after being put on to bat as none of their batters could touch the 40-run mark. Josh Hazlewood starred with a five-wicket haul. Australia posted 256 in reply as Marnus Labuschagne made 90. Ravindra, Mitchell, and Tom Latham (73) helped NZ post 372 in their second outing. Australia have been set a target of 279 runs.