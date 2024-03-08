Next Article

Afghanistan claimed a superb win over Ireland in the first ODI (Photo credit: X/@ACBofficials)

Brilliant Afghanistan humble Ireland in first ODI: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 01:02 am Mar 08, 202401:02 am

What's the story Afghanistan claimed a superb win over Ireland in the first ODI held in Sharjah. Rahmaullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran laid the foundation for a big score. Gurbaz smashed a solid 121-run knock. In response, Ireland started poorly before Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker added a massive 173-run stand. Once Tucker perished, Afghanistan got in control. Tector's valiant century wasn't enough (275/8).

Summary

Summary of the first ODI

Afghanistan were off to a superb start as their openers added 150 runs. Gurbaz was part of another pivotal stand before the Irish picked three quick scalps. Hashmatullah Shahidi and Mohammad Nabi played crucial knocks thereafter. Shahidi's unbeaten fifty helped Afghanistan surpass 300. Ireland were 34/3 before Tector and Tucker fought hard with a majestic stand. Tector's heroics weren't enough as Afghanistan fought back.

Gurbaz

Gurbaz slams his sixth ODI century

It was a powerful knock from Gurbaz, who smashed eight fours and six sixes. He owned a strike rate of 103.42. Playing his 39th ODI, Gurbaz now owns 1,416 runs at 37.26. He has smashed six ODI tons and four fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, in four matches versus Ireland, Gurbaz has clocked 301 runs at 75.25. He slammed his second ODI century versus Ireland.

Duo

Zadran and Shahidi hammer crucial half-centuries

Zadran scored 60 from 93 balls. His knock was laced with four fours and two sixes. In 32 ODIs, Zadran has scored 1,418 runs at 48.89. He registered his 7th ODI fifty (100s: 5). Shahidi made his presence felt with a 33-ball 50*. He smashes six fours and a maximum. In 77 ODIs, he has 2,156 runs at 33.68 (50s: 20).

Information

Joint-highest number of tons for Afghanistan

Gurbaz's sixth century saw him equal former Afghan cricketer Mohammad Shahzad in terms of ODI centuries. Shahzad hammered six tons in 84 ODIs, scoring 2,727 runs at 33.66.

Partnerships

Massive partnership records scripted in this match

Gurbaz and Zadran's 150-run stand is now the highest opening stand for Afghanistan against Ireland in ODIs. It's also the third 150-plus stand for any wicket for the Afghans versus Ireland. Ireland's Tector and Tucker added 173 runs which is now the highest stand for Ireland (any wicket) in ODIs versus the Afghans.

Harry Tector

A fifth ODI century for Tector

Tector stood tall for the Irishmen and scored a superb century. He smashed 138 runs from 147 balls. His knock consisted of nine fours and three sixes. Tector registered his fifth ODI century and a first versus Afghanistan. He has surpassed the 1,700-run mark in ODIs. He owns 1,744 runs at 51.29. In four matches versus Afghanistan, he has scored 209 runs at 52.25.

Information

Tucker smashes his fourth ODI fifty

Tucker scored 85 from 76 balls, smashing eight fours and two sixes. Playing his 50th ODI, he has now surpassed 800 ODI runs (838). He averages 23.27. In four ODIs against the Afghans, he has scored 207 runs at 51.75.

Bowling

What about the bowlers?

Theo van Woerkom was Ireland's best bowler. He claimed 3/55 from 10 overs. He picked the top three Afghan batters. Woerkon registered his maiden ODI 3-fer, playing just his 3rd encounter. Craig Young managed 1/59 from 10 overs. He now has 74 ODI scalps at 26.08. For Afghanistan, Fazalhaq Farooqi claimed a 4-fer (4/51). He now owns 43 ODI scalps.