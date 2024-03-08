Next Article

Deepti Sharma slammed an unbeaten 53(36)

Deepti Sharma slams her maiden WPL half-century: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 12:34 am Mar 08, 202412:34 am

What's the story UP Warriorz lost to Mumbai Indians in the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) clash in Delhi. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side successfully defended 160, with their bowlers outfoxing the UPW batters. The Warriorz struggled to get going and finished on 118/9 after 20 overs. Deepti Sharma was their lone warrior as she slammed a half-century. No other UPW batter crossed the 20-run mark.

Knock

Half-centurion Deepti finds no support

All-rounder Deepti was UPW's only hope in the run-chase. She held her end despite finding no support whatsoever. Only two other UPW batters scored in double figures - Grace Harris and Shweta Sehrawat. Deepti completed her half-century on the match's final ball with a maximum at mid-wicket. She slammed an unbeaten 53 off 36 balls (6 fours and 2 sixes).

UPW

UPW lose by 42 runs

Chasing 161, UP Warriorz lost their top-three batters early. Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, and Hayley Matthews dismissed Alyssa Healy (3), Kiran Navgire (7), and Chamari Athapaththu (3), respectively. While Ismail was unplayable, Grace Harris could not connect. Deepti (53*) held the fort as MI restricted them to 118/9. Ishaque took a three-wicket haul, while Nat Sciver-Brunt recorded two.

Information

Deepti takes a wicket against MI

Deepti also took a wicket in the match. She came in as a third-change bowler and dismissed Amanjot Kaur in the 16th over. Deepti gave away 31 runs in four overs.

Career

A look at her WPL career

Deepti was picked by UPW for Rs. 2.6 crore in the inaugural WPL auction (2023). She became the second-most expensive Indian player after Smriti Mandhana. The former scalped nine wickets and scored 90 runs with the bat in WPL 2023. Deepti has already scored 148 runs from six games at over 47 this season, inclduing her maiden WPL fifty. She also owns four wickets.