Sri Lanka lead the three-match series 1-0 (Image source: X/@BCBtigers)

Will Bangladesh bounce back against Sri Lanka? 2nd T20I preview

By Parth Dhall 02:05 pm Mar 05, 202402:05 pm

What's the story After clashing in the high-scoring thriller, hosts Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are set to meet in the 2nd T20I in Sylhet. Bangladesh fell three runs short to chase down a record total in the series opener. They were restricted to 203/8 while chasing 207. The hosts would now want to level the three-match series with a win. Here is the 2nd T20I preview.

Details

Pitch report, conditions, and streaming details

The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium will host the 2nd T20I (5:30pm IST). Although the venue produces slow tracks, the opening T20I was high-scoring. It remains to be seen if the pitch will change its nature. Meanwhile, the weather forecast shows no signs of rain throughout the match. While the series won't be aired live in India, live streaming is available on the FanCode app.

Record

Here is the head-to-head record

The two sides have met 14 times in T20I cricket, with Sri Lanka leading the head-to-head record 10-4. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh last met in the format in the 2022 T20 Asia Cup in September. The Lankans narrowly won the duel by two runs. Meanwhile, on Bangladesh soil, SL have five wins and a solitary defeat against the hosts.

Information

Can Bangladesh win the series?

Bangladesh haven't beaten Sri Lanka in a bilateral T20I series. The Lankans have won six out of seven bilateral T20Is in this regard. Bangladesh's only win came in the 2017 series that was drawn 1-1.

Recap

Recap of the series opener

SL narrowly beat Bangladesh in the opening T20I to take a 1-0 lead. While the visitors ruled the roost, valiant efforts from Mahmudullah (54) and Jaker Ali (68) went in vain. Bangladesh were down to 68/4 at one stage. Earlier, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, and Charith Asalanka powered SL. Bangladesh were restricted to 203/8, with Dasun Shanaka defending 12 runs in the final over.

Probable XIs

A look at Probable XIs

Bangladesh (Probable XI): Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (wicket-keeper), Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, and Mustafizur Rahman. SL (Playing XI): Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (captain), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, and Matheesha Pathirana.