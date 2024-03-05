Next Article

Anubhav took five wickets for 92 runs in 18 overs

MP's Anubhav Agarwal records his third First-Class fifer: Stats

By Parth Dhall 01:37 pm Mar 05, 202401:37 pm

What's the story Madhya Pradesh seamer Anubhav Agarwal stood out with his exploits in the second innings of the ongoing 2023/24 Ranji Trophy semi-final against Vidarbha. Although MP conceded a second-innings lead, Anubhav helped them clear the tail swiftly. He ran through their lower order after centurion Yash Rathod and skipper Akshay Wadkar added over 100 runs together. Anubhav recorded his third fifer in First-Class cricket.

Three wickets on Day 4

Anubhav took his first wicket in the form of Akshay Wakhare, which reduced Vidarbha to 17/2. He then removed Vidarbha skipper Wadkar toward the day's end. The MP seamer returned with two wickets on on Day 3. Anubhav came out all guns blazing the following day, dismissing Aditya Sarwate, Yash Thakur, and Umesh Yadav. He conceded 92 runs in 18 overs (one maiden).

A look at his First-Class career

Anubhav made his First-Class debut in the 2021/22 Ranji Trophy. He finished as MP's third-highest wicket-taker, with 15 scalps from five matches at an incredible average of 21.66. Later that year, Anubhav made his List A debut, his only game in the format so far. As of now, he has taken 60 wickets from 21 FC matches at nearly 20 (three fifers).

The star of MP's quarter-final win

Anubhav was the star of MP in the quarter-final against Andhra Pradesh. His heroics helped Madhya Pradesh restrict Andhra to only 165, as the former won the low-scoring thriller by four runs. MP folded for 107 in the second innings, but Anubhav's six-fer (6/52) powered them to an incredible win. They managed to defend 169 in the final innings.

Here's how the semi-final has panned out

Vidarbha perished for 170 after electing to bat, with Karun Nair smashing 63. Avesh Khan took four wickets. MP gained a crucial first-innings lead, scoring 252. Wicketkeeper-batter Himanshu Mantri shone with a century. Yash Rathod's match-defining ton brought Vidarbha back in the hunt. They went on to score 402, while Anubhav took a fifer. MP are now chasing 321.