Yash Rathod's maiden First-Class ton came in his seventh match

Yash Rathod smashes his maiden First-Class ton: Key stats

Mar 05, 2024

What's the story Vidarbha batter Yash Rathod has slammed his maiden century in First-Class cricket. The left-handed batter reached three figures on Day 4 of the 2023/24 Ranji Trophy semi-final against Madhya Pradesh. Rathod's ton helped Vidarbha cross the 300-run mark after they were down to 137/4. Vidarbha perished for 170 in the first innings and faced an 82-run deficit. They now lead by over 300 runs.

Knock

A rescuing ton from Rathod

Rathod came to the middle after Vidarbha lost Aman Mokhade, with the scoreboard reading 137/4. Karun Nair also departed before the 200-run mark. Rathod then joined forces with skipper Akshay Wadkar and took Vidarbha past 300. They added 158 runs together. While Wadkar departed on Day 3, Rathod completed his ton the following day in the morning session.

Career

A look at his FC career

Rathod made his First-Class debut during the 2022/23 Ranji Trophy. In seven red-ball matches, the youngster has touched the 450-run mark. Besides a solitary ton, Rathod has three half-centuries to his name in the format. In just five matches this season, Rahod has scored over 400 runs at an average of over 55.