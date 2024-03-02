Next Article

Avesh has raced to 164 wickets from 43 First-Class matches (Source: X/@BCCI)

Ranji Trophy: Avesh Khan claims four-fer in semi-final against Vidarbha

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:46 pm Mar 02, 202403:46 pm

What's the story Vidarbha were folded for just 170 after electing to bat in the first semi-final of the 2024 Ranji Trophy against Madhya Pradesh. While it was a collective effort from the MP bowling attack, Avesh Khan was the pick of their bowlers. He made the red cherry talk and claimed 4/49 in 15 overs (2 maidens). Here we look at his stats.

Spell

A fine spell from Avesh

Avesh drew the first blood for MP in the seventh over, dismissing Dhruv Shorey for 13. Number-three batter Aman Mokhade could also manage only 13 runs as Avesh sent him back in the 28th over. Lower-order batters Akshay Wakhare and Yash Thakur could not even open their accounts as the MP pace spearhead dismissed them cheaply.

Campaign

Maiden four-fer this season

Notably, Avesh missed a few matches in the ongoing season due to his Team India commitments. This was his maiden four-wicket haul in the 2024 Ranji Trophy as the pacer has raced to 10 wickets from four games at a stellar average of 20.8. It must be noted that Avesh has played eight ODIs and 20 T20Is for India.

Stats

A look at his First-Class numbers

Although Avesh hasn't made his Test debut for India yet, his FC numbers are impressive. With this four-fer, he has raced to 164 wickets from 43 First-Class matches, averaging around 22. The tally includes eight fifers and 10 four-wicket hauls. The lanky speedster was MP's highest wicket-taker in the last Ranji Trophy campaign with 38 wickets from eight games at 20.13.

Summary

Summary of the Vidarbha innings

The MP bowlers were on a roll as Vidarbha lost regular wickets. Opener Atharva Taide showcased some solidarity with a 39-run knock. The veteran Karun Nair stepped up and made a handy 63 off 105 balls. No other batter could touch the 20-run mark as Vidarbha were folded for 170. Besides Avesh, Kulwant Khejroliya and Venkatesh Iyer claimed two wickets apiece.