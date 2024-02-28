Next Article

Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan lose BCCI central contracts: Details here

By Parth Dhall 06:08 pm Feb 28, 202406:08 pm

What's the story In a major development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has terminated the annual contracts of batters Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan. The duo has been under the scanner after the BCCI mandated the contracted players to play First-Class cricket. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja are the four cricketers in Grade A+ category.

BCCI annual player retainership 2023-24

Grade A+ (4 Athletes): Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja. Grade A: (6 Athletes): Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and Hardik Pandya. Grade B: (5 Athletes): Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

As mentioned, Ishan and Iyer have been on BCCI's radar of late. Subsequently, Indian captain Rohit Sharma on Monday clarified that only those who "have the hunger" to play will be prioritized in Test cricket. Iyer was dropped for the final three England Tests and skipped the Ranji quarter-final. And Ishan had been on a personal break.