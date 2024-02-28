Next Article

ICC Test Rankings: Yashasvi Jaiswal rises to career-best 12th spot

05:07 pm Feb 28, 2024

What's the story Young Indian trio of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Dhruv Jurel have achieved career-best ICC Test rankings following their impressive performance in the fourth Test against England. All three batters scored half-centuries in Ranchi as India wrapped up the series. Jaiswal has been India's standout performer, and he moved up to the spot in ICC's rankings for Test batters.

Jaiswal has been the star performer for India

Jaiswal's consistent performances in the England Test series have seen him rise to the 12th spot in the ICC Test Rankings for batters. He was ranked 69th at the start of the series, but after scoring 655 runs in eight innings at 93.57, he has moved up 57 places to 12th. He will look to perform in the last Test as well.

Gill and Jurel also made significant gains

Jurel was the protagonist of India's win over England in Ranchi. His 90-run knock changed the complexion of the game. He followed it up with every matured second outing to hit the winning runs. His performances saw him rise 31 places to 69th rank. Similarly, Gill delivered a fifty under pressure in the fourth innings, which helped him move four places to 31st.

Root, Crawley move up in rankings

England star batter Joe Root has moved up to third spot in the Test batters rankings. His 122 in the fourth Test, albeit in a losing cause, saw him rise two places to take third position. Similarly, Zak Crawley, England's highest run-getter in the series against India with 328 runs, has moved up 10 places to acquire 10th rank among Test batters.

Bumrah holds top spot; Kuldeep achieves career-best ranking

Despite being rested in Ranchi, Jasprit Bumrah continues his reign at the summit. But Ravichandran Ashwin (2nd), with his match-winning fifer, has closed the gap between him and Bumrah. Indian star spinner Kuldeep Yadav, with his four-wicket haul in the second innings in Ranchi, has moved up 10 spots to 32nd, achieving his career-best ranking in Test cricket.