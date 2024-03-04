Next Article

WPL 2024: Alyssa Healy slams a valiant 55 versus RCB

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 11:44 pm Mar 04, 202411:44 pm

What's the story UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy led from the front against RCB in match number 11 of the 2024 Women's Premier League. This was Healy's third half-century in the WPL and her first of the ongoing season. Despite her 38-ball 55, UPW lost by 23 runs. None of the other batters provided her with the support that was needed for this run chase. Here's more.

A valiant hand from Healy

Healy started with a 47-run partnership with Kiran Navgire as the opening duo gave the visitors the perfect start to the run chase. But once Navgire departed, Healy was on her own as she failed to forge a proper partnership. Although Healy kept playing her shots, she was ultimately stumped off Sophie Molineux's bowling. Her 55 was studded with seven boundaries and three sixes.

First fifty for Healy in 2024 WPL

Healy has had a slow start to the current campaign but she has now raced to 139 runs from five matches. Notably, this was her first fifty in the 2024 WPL. Overall, the Australian has compiled 395 runs from 13 WPL matches at an average above 28. She has also smoked three fifties in the competition while batting with a 135-plus strike rate.

Here's the match summary

RCB were off to a fiery start as Sabbhineni Meghana and Smriti Mandhana added 51 runs together. Later, Mandhana and Ellyse Perry stitched up a 95-run stand to help the hosts post a massive total of 198/3. Sophie Ecclestone with 1/22 starred for UPW. In reply, Healy and Navgire added 47 runs but UPW kept losing wickets and were bundled out for 175/8.