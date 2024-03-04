Next Article

RCB registered their third win of the 2024 WPL

WPL 2024: Mandhana, Perry shine as RCB tame UP Warriorz

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 11:03 pm Mar 04, 202411:03 pm

What's the story RCB outplayed UP Warriorz in match number 11 of the 2024 Women's Premier League in Bengaluru. The hosts defeated UPW by 23 runs, registering their third win of the season. It was an all-round performance from RCB as they batted brilliantly to post a massive total of 198/3 and then their bowlers restricted UPW to only 175/7 in the 20 overs. Here's more.

Summary

Here's the match summary

RCB were off to a fiery start as Sabbhineni Meghana and Smriti Mandhana added 51 runs together. Later, Mandhana and Ellyse Perry stitched up a 95-run stand to help the hosts post a massive total of 198/3. Sophie Ecclestone with 1/22 starred for UPW. In reply, Alyssa Healy and Kiran Navgire added 47 runs but UPW kept losing wickets and fell 24 runs short.

Powerplay

A brilliant start for RCB in the powerplay

Meghana and Smriti batted brilliantly in the first six overs, albeit the former fell in the sixth over. Meghana was promoted up the order and she added 51 runs with her skipper Smirti as RCB were off to a flying start. Meghana slammed a 21-ball 28, smashing five boundaries. Smriti was also at her destructive best as RCB compiled 57 runs in the powerplay.

Smriti Mandhana

A captain's knock from Mandhana

Mandhana was aggressive from the outset as she dispatched the loose balls. She added 51 runs with Meghana before forging a 95-run partnership with Perry. She smoked 10 boundaries and three sixes during her 58-ball 80. This was her second WPL fifty and also her second of this season. She is now the leading run-getter in the 2024 WPL with 219 runs.

Ellyse Perry

A blazing hand from Perry

Perry played a supporting role in her partnership with Mandhana. But the Australian played her shots whenever she got the opportunity. Once Mandhana was dismissed, Perry took charge and went for the lofted shots. Her 58-run knock was laced with four boundaries and four sixes. This was her third fifty in the tournament as she has raced to 386 runs from 12 WPL matches.

Alyssa Healy

A defiant knock from Healy

Healy was the lone warrior for the UPW as she slammed a valiant 37-ball 55 against RCB. This was her first fifty of the WPL 2024. She added 47 runs with Navgire, but once the latter departed, Healy was mostly on her own. Healy fell to Sophie Molineux. She has amassed 139 runs this season while batting at a strike rate of 131.13.

Bowlers

It was a good outing for the RCB bowlers

Sobhana Asha was the pick of the RCB bowlers with 2/29 from her four overs. Sophie Devine also finished with 2/37 from her four overs. Georgia Wareham was another bowler who scalped two wickets and gave away 38 runs. Molineux was also brilliant as she removed the dangerous Healy. She finished with 2/29 from her four overs.

Information

First Indian opening pair in the WPL

As per statistician Kausthub Gudipati, the opening pair of Meghana and Mandhana for RCB is the first all-Indian opening pair in WPL history. Interestingly, they were also the first all-Indian opening pair in the Women's T20 Challenge back in 2022.

Information

Do you know?

As per statistician Kausthub Gudipati, RCB spinner Ekta Bisht became the oldest player to make her WPL debut at the age of 38. No other player has made her WPL debut aged above 35.