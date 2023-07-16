Ellyse Perry scores 91 versus England, surpasses 3,500 WODI runs

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 16, 2023 | 06:52 pm 2 min read

Australian women's team all-rounder Ellyse Perry played a crucial 91-run knock against England

Australian women's team all-rounder Ellyse Perry played a crucial 91-run knock against England in the second ODI at the Rose Bowl Cricket ground in Southampton. Perry slammed her 30th WODI fifty, besides getting past the 3,500-run mark in the format. Her knock of 91 from 124 balls, stabilized the Australian innings after a slow start. Australia posted 282/7 in 50 overs.

Perry builds vital partnerships along the way

Perry came early to the crease due to Phoebe Litchfield's dismissal. Perry started the rebuild with Beth Mooney as the duo added 61 runs together. Then, she stitched a 56-run stand with Ashleigh Gardner. Perry also added an 81-run stand alongside Annabel Sutherland to take Australia past 200. Perry was dismissed by Sophie Ecclestone in the 47th over.

Fourth Australian to complete 3,500 runs in WODIs

Perry has raced to 3,518 runs at 50.25. She smashed nine fours and a six. Only BJ Clark (4,844), KL Bolton (4,814), and Meg Lanning (4,602) have scored 3,500-plus runs for the Aussies in WODIs. Perry is the 17th women's cricketer to smash 3,500 WODI runs. Meanwhile, Perry has slammed 996 runs versus ENGW at 45.27 (50s: 8). She registered her highest score.

Second most WODIs for Australia against England

This is Perry's 35th WODI against England and as an Australian only Blackwell with 38 WODIs has played more matches against England. With today's match at Southampton, Perry broke Rolton's record of 34 WODIs, to reach the second spot. Lisa Sthalekar (28) is fourth.

How did the Australian innings pan out?

Australia lost Litchfield and Healy early on (27/2) before Perry went on to add vital partnerships. Alongside Gardner and Sutherland, helped Australia post a respectable total of 240/5. A breezy 26 runs from the final over helped Australia get past 280. Georgia Wareham scored a 14-ball 37*. Ecclestone starred for the England women's team with bowling figures of 3/40.

