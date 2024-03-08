Next Article

New Zealand's Kane Williamson plays his 100th Test: Key stats

Mar 08, 2024

What's the story Star New Zealand batter Kane Williamson is featuring in his 100th Test match. The 2nd and final Test between New Zealand and Australia Christchurch marks Williamson's milestone game. The composed batter is New Zealand's highest run-scorer in Test cricket. Along with him, NZ skipper Tim Southee also makes his 100th Test appearance in whites. Here are the key stats.

Record

Williamson, Southee join these names

As mentioned, Williamson and Southee are set to play their respective 100th Tests in Christchurch. Ross Taylor and Daniel Vettori have the joint-most appearances for the Kiwis in Test cricket. The duo featured in 112 red-ball internationals. Stephen Fleming (111) and Brendon McCullum (101) are the only other New Zealand players to have played over 100 Tests.

Record

NZ's highest run-scorer in Tests

Williamson made his Test debut in 2010, against India in Ahmedabad. He slammed a 299-ball 131 in his maiden innings. Over the next decade, Williamson ruled the roost with his sound technique with the bat and astute captaincy. He is the only NZ player with over 8,000 runs in Test cricket. As of now, he has compiled 8,675 Test runs at 51.44 (32 tons).

Records

His Test records for NZ

Williamson's closest rival in terms of Test runs for NZ is Taylor, who has retired from international cricket. The latter finished with 7,683 Test runs. Among active players, Tom Latham follows Williamson with 5,307 runs. Williamson's tally of 32 Test tons is the most for NZ. No other Kiwi player owns even 20 centuries in the format.

Information

Six double-centuries in Tests

Williamson is known for his marathon knocks in Test cricket. As of now, he has smashed six double-centuries in the format, the most for New Zealand. Only one other NZ batter has more than three Test double-tons - McCullum (four).

Stats

Impressive home and away numbers

Williamson is an absolute beast in home conditions in Test cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 48 home Tests, he has racked up 4,679 runs at an astronomical average of 67.81. The tally includes 19 tons. Williamson has been equally impressive away (home of opposition), having scored 3,248 runs at 42.18 (11 centuries). At neutral venues, he has slammed 748 runs at 68.00 (two centuries).

Numbers

Other notable records of Williamson

Earlier this year, Williamson scored a match-winning fourth-innings century in the 2nd Test against South Africa in Hamilton. He became the third batter with 10 centuries in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history. Williamson has a solid average of 65.32. He owns 2,221 runs. He owns four centuries across 10 innings in the ongoing 2023-25 WTC cycle (551 runs at 61.22).

Captaincy

NZ's second-most successful Test skipper

Williamson also went on to lead the Black Caps in Test cricket. He won 22 of 40 Tests as captain, while eight of them ended in a draw. Williamson is one of only two players to lead New Zealand to over 20 Test wins, the other being Fleming. He also led them to glory in the inaugural WTC edition (2019-21).

Club

Williamson, Southee in this elite club

Williamson and Southee join Taylor, David Warner, and Virat Kohli as the only players with over 100 appearances in each of the three formats. The camaraderie between Southee and Williamson has been well-documented. Notably, Southee and Trent Boult featured for the Williamson-led New Zealand in the 2008 Under-19 World Cup. Thirteen years later, the trio won the World Test Championship final together.