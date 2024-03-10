Next Article

Latham also completed 10,000 runs in international cricket

Tom Latham registers his highest Test score against Australia

What's the story Veteran opener Tom Latham scored an important 73 for New Zealand in the third innings of the ongoing second and final Test against Australia in Christchurch. He brilliantly tackled the potent Aussie attack and brought up his highest score against the opposition. During the course, Latham also completed 10,000 runs in international cricket. Here we look at his stats.

Knock

Latham was involved in a century-plus stand alongside Williamson

NZ got off to a dreadful start with Will Young (6/1) departing cheaply. Latham then joined Kane Williamson (51) at the crease and the duo added 105 runs. Latham, who walked back unbeaten on 65 on Day 2, could only add eight runs to his overnight score before falling to Pat Cummins. The southpaw ended up scoring 73 off 168 balls (8 fours).

Stats

Here are his Test numbers

Playing his 80th Test, Latham has scored 5,418 runs at 39.83. The tally includes 28 fifties and 13 centuries. On NZ soil, he has raced to 2,862 Test runs at 43.36. He has managed just 549 runs against Australia at an average of 27.45. As mentioned, he recorded his best score against the opposition. Overall, Latham struck his fourth Test fifty against the Aussies.

Milestone

Eighth New Zealand player to hammer this record

Latham came into this contest with 9,922 international runs under his belt. In the second innings, he got to 10,000 runs, needing just 40 for the milestone. Latham is the eighth NZ player to notch this feat. He has now raced to 10,033 runs in 253 games at 36.75 (100s: 20, 50s: 55). Among active NZ players, only Williamson (18,100) owns more.

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

NZ were folded for 162 after being put on to bat as none of their batters could touch the 40-run mark. Josh Hazlewood claimed a fifer. Australia posted 256 in reply as Marnus Labuschagne made 90. Rachin Ravindra (82), Daryl Mitchell (58), and Latham helped NZ post 372 in their second outing. Australia have been set a target of 279 runs.