Next Article

New Zealand batter Tom Latham accomplished a major milestone (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Tom Latham surpasses 10,000 international runs for New Zealand: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 01:58 pm Mar 09, 202401:58 pm

What's the story New Zealand batter Tom Latham accomplished a major milestone on Day 2 of the 2nd Test versus Australia at the Hagley Oval. Latham, who scored 38 in the first innings, fought hard with an unbeaten 65, helping New Zealand reach 134/2 at stumps following Australia's 256. During the course of his knock on Saturday, the southpaw went past 10,000 international runs.

10,000

Eighth New Zealand player to hammer this record

Latham came into this contest with a total of 9,922 runs under his belt across formats for New Zealand. In the second innings, he got to 10,000 runs, needing just 40 for the milestone. He owns 10,025 runs for the Kiwis across formats. Notably, Latham is the eighth NZ player to notch this feat. Among active players, Kane Williamson (18,000-plus runs) owns more.

Twitter Post

10,000!

Knock

Latham was involved in a century-plus stand alongside Williamson

New Zealand came into their second innings, trailing the Aussies by 94 runs. However, the hosts got off to a dreadful start as Mitchell Starc dismissed Will Young (6/1). Williamson joined Latham at the crease and the two were part of a 105-run stand. Latham was patient after surviving early on and put a price on his wicket. He is unbeaten on 65.