Kane Williamson scored a decisive knock in NZ's 2nd innings (Photo credit: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Kane Williamson slams his 34th Test fifty: Key stats

Mar 09, 2024

What's the story Playing his 100th Test, New Zealand batter Kane Williamson scored a fighting 51 in his side's second innings versus Australia on Day 2. Williamson fell for 17 in the first innings as New Zealand were folded for 162. Matt Henry's seven-wicket haul helped the Kiwis dismiss Australia for 256. Williamson then helped his side by adding a century-plus stand alongside Tom Latham.

A calculated knock from Williamson's blade

New Zealand came into their second innings, trailing the Aussies by 94 runs. However, the hosts got off to a dreadful start as Mitchell Starc dismissed Will Young (6/1). Williamson joined Latham at the crease and the two were part of a 105-run stand. It was a calculated knock from Williamson's blade. He faced 107 deliveries, slamming six fours. Pat Cummins dismissed Williamson.

Williamson slams his third fifty against the Aussies

Williamson's 51 takes him to 8,743 runs at an average of 54.98. He struck his 34th fifty (100s: 32). As per ESPNcricinfo, in 11 matches versus the Aussies, Williamson now owns 776 runs at 36.95. He hammered his third fifty versus Australia (100s: 2). In 49 home matches, Williamson has managed 4,747 runs at 66.85. He owns 19 fifties and 19 tons at home.

13th fifty-plus score in WTC

The ICC World Test Championship sees Williamson get to 2,289 runs at 63.58. He owns 10 centuries and three fifties from 40 innings (23 matches). In the ongoing 2023-25 cycle, Williamson has 619 runs at 56.27.