Marnus Labuschagne scores 90 in his 50th Test: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 01:03 pm Mar 09, 202401:03 pm

What's the story Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne scored a fine 90 in his side's first innings against New Zealand at the Haley Oval in Christchurch. Labuschagne resumed Day 2 on an overnight score of 45. He added 45 runs more to help Australia get past 200. Visitors Australia finally folded for 256 after the Kiwis had earlier managed 162. Here we decode his stats.

A superb effort from Labuschagne

Australia resumed the second day at 124/4. Labuschagne, who added 17 runs with nightwatchman Nathan Lyon on Day 1, put on another 34 runs in the morning session. Australia lost key wickets to be reduced to 189/7 before Labuschagne added quality runs with Mitchell Starc. Labuschagne fell after Glenn Phillips took a blinder off Tim Southee's bowling. It was however a clutch knock.

20th Test fifty from Labuschagne's blade

Labuschagne is playing his 50th Test match. He has raced to 4,108 runs at an average of 50.09. His 147-ball knock was laced with 12 fours. Labuschane now owns 20 fifties, besides 11 centuries. As per ESPNcricinfo, versus NZ, the classy player owns 642 runs at 71.33 (100s: 2, 50s: 4). In 20 away matches (home of opposition), Labuschagne has 1,337 runs at 39.32.

Labuschagne is closing in on 11,000 FC runs

Labuschagne is also closing in on 11,000 First-Class runs. Playing his 148th match, the versatile player now owns 10,873 runs at an average of over 45. He struck his 53rd half-century.

Summary of Day 2

Besides Labuschagne's 90, the Aussies found key contributors in the form of Starc (28) and Pat Cummins (23). For NZ, Matt Henry took a seven-fer (7/67). In response, half-centuries from Tom Latham (65*) and Kane Williamson (51) helped NZ manage 134/2.