Next Article

Cummins has now raced to 269 Test wickets (Source: X/@ICC)

Pat Cummins rattles NZ with four-fer in Christchurch Test: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:05 am Mar 10, 202410:05 am

What's the story Australian skipper Pat Cummins claimed a brilliant four-wicket haul as New Zealand were folded for 372 in the third innings of the ongoing second and final Test in Christchurch. The right-arm pacer was exceptional throughout the innings as he finished with 4/62 in 24 overs. Notably, Cummins could only manage a solitary scalp in his first outing. Here are his stats.

Spell

A brilliant spell from skipper Cummins

Cummins made his first strike in the final session of Day 2 as he dismissed the well-set Kane Williamson for 51. He dismissed another half-centurion, Tom Latham (73), on Day 3 morning. Cummins then stopped Rachin Ravindra (83) from getting a hundred. NZ skipper Tim Southee (0) was the Aussie captain's final victim in the game as NZ posted 372.

Stats

Here are his stats

Cummins has now raced to 269 scalps in 62 Test at an average of 22.53. The tally includes 12 fifers two match 10-wicket hauls. Against NZ, he now boasts 18 wickets at a decent average of 21.94. The tally includes a fifer as well. 105 of Cummins's wickets have come while leading the Aussies. He averages a solid 24 in this regard.

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

NZ were folded for 162 after being put on to bat as none of their batters could touch the 40-run mark. Josh Hazlewood starred with a five-wicket haul. Australia posted 256 in reply as Marnus Labuschagne made 90. Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell (58), and Latham helped NZ post 372 in their second outing. Australia have been set a target of 279 runs.