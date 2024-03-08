Next Article

Tim Southee is New Zealand's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests (Photo credit: X/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand's Tim Southee features in his 100th Test: Stats

By Parth Dhall 03:21 am Mar 08, 202403:21 am

What's the story New Zealand skipper Tim Southee is set to feature in his 100th Test match. The 2nd and final Test between New Zealand and Australia Christchurch marks Southee's milestone game. The right-arm seamer is New Zealand's second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. Along with him, former NZ captain Kane Williamson also makes his 100th Test appearance in whites. Here are the key stats.

Milestone

Southee, Williamson join these names

As mentioned, Williamson and Southee are set to play their respective 100th Tests in Christchurch. Ross Taylor and Daniel Vettori have the joint-most appearances for the Kiwis in Test cricket. The duo featured in 112 red-ball internationals. Stephen Fleming (111) and Brendon McCullum (101) are the only other New Zealand players to have played over 100 Tests.

Career

Second-most wickets for NZ in Tests

Southee made his Test debut in 2008, against England in Napier. Although England won the match, Southee impressed with a terrific five-wicket haul in his debut innings. Southee then went on to become New Zealand's strike bowler across formats. He is currently NZ's second-highest wicket taker in Test cricket. As of now, he has snapped up 378 Test wickets at 29.49 (15 fifers).

Information

Over 150 wickets in each format

Southee is the only bowler with over 150 wickets in each of the three international formats. He is the highest wicket-taker in T20Is, with 157 scalps at 23.15. Southee has accounted for 221 wickets from 161 ODIs at 33.70.

Wickets

Southee only behind Richard Hadlee

As mentioned, Southee currently has the second-most wickets for New Zealand in Test cricket. He is only behind Sir Richard Hadlee, the only Kiwi bowler with over 400 Test wickets (431). Notably, Trent Boult is the only other New Zealand seamer with more than 300 Test scalps (317). Overall, Vettori is also in the 300-wicket club, having recorded 361 scalps.

Numbers

His home and away numbers

Southee has been lethal in home conditions in Test cricket. In 55 home Tests, he has snapped up 225 wickets at an impressive average of 27.90. The tally includes nine five-wicket hauls. Southee's overseas numbers are modest. He has taken 138 wicekts in 39 away Tests at 31.70 (six fifers). At neutral venues, he has accounted for 14 wickets at 33.35.

Information

15+ Test fifers for NZ

Southee is one of only three bowlers to have taken 15 or more five-wicket hauls for New Zealand in Test cricket. Only Hadlee (36) and Vettori (20) are ahead of Southee in this regard.

Facts

Southee, Williamson in this elite club

Southee and Williamson join Taylor, David Warner, and Virat Kohli as the only players with over 100 appearances in each of the three formats. The camaraderie between Southee and Williamson has been well-documented. Notably, Southee and Boult featured for the Williamson-led New Zealand in the 2008 Under-19 World Cup. Thirteen years later, the trio won the World Test Championship final together.