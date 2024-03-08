New Zealand's Tim Southee features in his 100th Test: Stats
New Zealand skipper Tim Southee is set to feature in his 100th Test match. The 2nd and final Test between New Zealand and Australia Christchurch marks Southee's milestone game. The right-arm seamer is New Zealand's second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. Along with him, former NZ captain Kane Williamson also makes his 100th Test appearance in whites. Here are the key stats.
Southee, Williamson join these names
As mentioned, Williamson and Southee are set to play their respective 100th Tests in Christchurch. Ross Taylor and Daniel Vettori have the joint-most appearances for the Kiwis in Test cricket. The duo featured in 112 red-ball internationals. Stephen Fleming (111) and Brendon McCullum (101) are the only other New Zealand players to have played over 100 Tests.
Second-most wickets for NZ in Tests
Southee made his Test debut in 2008, against England in Napier. Although England won the match, Southee impressed with a terrific five-wicket haul in his debut innings. Southee then went on to become New Zealand's strike bowler across formats. He is currently NZ's second-highest wicket taker in Test cricket. As of now, he has snapped up 378 Test wickets at 29.49 (15 fifers).
Over 150 wickets in each format
Southee is the only bowler with over 150 wickets in each of the three international formats. He is the highest wicket-taker in T20Is, with 157 scalps at 23.15. Southee has accounted for 221 wickets from 161 ODIs at 33.70.
Southee only behind Richard Hadlee
As mentioned, Southee currently has the second-most wickets for New Zealand in Test cricket. He is only behind Sir Richard Hadlee, the only Kiwi bowler with over 400 Test wickets (431). Notably, Trent Boult is the only other New Zealand seamer with more than 300 Test scalps (317). Overall, Vettori is also in the 300-wicket club, having recorded 361 scalps.
His home and away numbers
Southee has been lethal in home conditions in Test cricket. In 55 home Tests, he has snapped up 225 wickets at an impressive average of 27.90. The tally includes nine five-wicket hauls. Southee's overseas numbers are modest. He has taken 138 wicekts in 39 away Tests at 31.70 (six fifers). At neutral venues, he has accounted for 14 wickets at 33.35.
15+ Test fifers for NZ
Southee is one of only three bowlers to have taken 15 or more five-wicket hauls for New Zealand in Test cricket. Only Hadlee (36) and Vettori (20) are ahead of Southee in this regard.
Southee, Williamson in this elite club
Southee and Williamson join Taylor, David Warner, and Virat Kohli as the only players with over 100 appearances in each of the three formats. The camaraderie between Southee and Williamson has been well-documented. Notably, Southee and Boult featured for the Williamson-led New Zealand in the 2008 Under-19 World Cup. Thirteen years later, the trio won the World Test Championship final together.