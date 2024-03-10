Next Article

Rizwan became the fourth Pakistan batter to accomplish 7,500 runs (Photo credit: X/@MultanSultans)

Mohammad Rizwan races past 7,500 T20 runs: Decoding his stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:26 pm Mar 10, 202403:26 pm

What's the story Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan has brought up 7,500 runs in T20 cricket. He accomplished the milestone with his ninth run against Islamabad United in Match 27 of the ongoing 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Rawalpindi. He ended up scoring a 17-ball 20 (2 fours, 1 six). Over 2,200 of his T20 runs have come in the PSL. Here are his stats.

Elite list

Fourth Pakistan batter to reach this milestone

Notably, Rizwan (7,511) became just the fourth Pakistan batter to accomplish 7,500 runs in this format. He has joined the likes of Shoaib Malik (13,338), Babar Azam (10,373), and Mohammad Hafeez (7,946). Playing his 257th T20 game, Rizwan boasts 63 fifties and a couple of tons. While he averages over 43 in the format, his strike rate reads 126-plus.

T20Is

Close to 3,000 T20I runs

Rizwan has been a mainstay for Pakistan in the T20Is. He has smashed 2,981 runs in 78 innings at an average of 48.86, having smashed 26 half-centuries and a solitary century. His T20I average of 48.86 is only second to Virat Kohli (51.75) among batters with at least 1,000 runs. Meanwhile, only Babar (3,698) has accumulated more T20I runs in Pakistani colors.

Information

Fourth-most runs as keeper in T20 cricket

As per ESPNcricinfo, 6,852 of Rizwan's T20 runs have come as designated wicket-keepers, averaging 43.92. Only South Africa's Quinton de Kock (8,524), England's Jos Buttler (7,721), and India's MS Dhoni (6,999) have more runs in this regard.

PSL

Third-most runs in PSL history

Earlier this season, Rizwan became the fourth batter to complete 2,000 PSL runs. Playing his 80th game, he has raced to 2,293 runs with the help of 19 fifties and a ton. Only Babar (3,382), Fakhar Zaman (2,525), and Shoaib Malik (2,314) own more PSL runs. Rizwan's average of 41-plus is only second to Babar (45-plus) among batters with at least 700 runs.

Campaign

His run this season

Rizwan has blown hot and cold this season as he has raced to 297 runs in his ninth appearance. While he averages 33, his strike rate of 124.26 can be better. While the veteran smashed three fifties this season prior to the game, he has also bagged two ducks. His previous scores read: 11, 43, 82, 0, 51, 0, 58, and 32.