Mumbai Indians defended their IPL title in 2020

A look at unique team records held in IPL

By Parth Dhall 08:36 pm Mar 13, 2024

What's the story The 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) edition will be underway on March 22. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings would take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in what would be a high-octane opener. The Yellow Army would want to break a tie with Mumbai Indians in terms of IPL titles (five). Meanwhile, teams like RCB, Punjab Kings, and Delhi Capitals, among others, eye their maiden titles.

Centuries

Most IPL tons by a side

It is worth noting that RCB have recorded the most centuries by a team in the IPL (17), with Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals following them. Notably, seven of RCB's hundreds have been scored by Virat Kohli, the most by a batter in the tournament. Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers follow Kohli with five and two centuries, respectively.

CSK

12 playoff appearances in 14 seasons

Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, CSK have played the IPL playoffs 12 times in 14 seasons. While the franchise was serving a ban in 2016 and 2017, they missed out on final-four berths in 2020 and 2022. While no other team has made as many playoff appearances, Mumbai Indians (10) trail CSK in this regard. Notably, CSK have played the finals 10 times.

Information

Only two sides to defend IPL titles

CSK and MI are the only two sides to have defended their titles in IPL history. While the Yellow Army did so in 2010 and 2011, MI's two consecutive IPL titles came in 2019 and 2020.

Record

A first in IPL

Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, and Mohit Sharma were the stars for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023. They finished as the runners-up after losing to CSK. While Shami finished as the season's highest wicket-taker (28), Rashid (27) and Mohit (27) followed him. As per ESPNcricinfo, it was the first instance of the top-three wicket-takers emerging from the same team in the IPL.

Fifers

Most IPL fifers by a team

It is worth noting that MI have recorded the most five-wicket hauls by a team in the IPL (six). Alzarri Joseph, Akash Madhwal, Munaf Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, and Harbhajan Singh have recorded a fifer each for MI. Notably, Joseph has the best match figures in IPL history (6/12 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2019). No other franchise own over four fifers in the tournament.

Total

A forgettable record for GT

GT racked up 214/4 against CSK in the IPL 2023 final. The Yellow Army chased it down on the reserve day, with Ravindra Jadeja acing the final two deliveries. As per ESPNcricinfo, this is the highest total by a team in a T20 tournament final in a losing cause. The previous highest was 200/7 by RCB against SRH in the 2016 final.

SRH

SRH victorious after playing Eliminator

SRH won their first and only IPL title in 2016 after winning the final against RCB. The Orange Army featured in the Eliminator that season, where they beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). They entered the final after defeating Gujarat Lions in Qualifier 2. This remains the only instance of a team winning the IPL after playing the Eliminator.