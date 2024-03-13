Next Article

Sri Lanka's Janith Liyanage hammers his 3rd ODI fifty: Stats

06:38 pm Mar 13, 2024

What's the story Janith Liyanage scored an useful 67-run knock versus Bangladesh in the first ODI held in Chattogram on Wednesday. Sri Lankan batter Liyange came to the crease when his side was 128/4 after 25.2 overs. He shared a solid fifty-plus stand alongside Kusal Mendis to steady the ship for the visitors. Liyange's contribution helped Sri Lanka get to 255/10 in the end. Here's more.

An average of 59 in ODIs

Liyange made his ODI debut for Sri Lanka in January this year against Zimbabwe. Playing his 7th ODI (four innings), Liyange has recorded a total of 236 runs at 59. He smashed his third ODI fifty. Each of his fifty have come against sides he has faced in the format (Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, Bangladesh). His highest score is 95 versus Zimbabwe.

19th fifty in List A cricket

The 28-year-old is playing his 86th match in List A cricket. He owns 2,791 runs at an average of over 43. He owns 19 half-centuries and four fifties with the best score of 130.

Liyange shines with the bat for Lanka

Once Charith Asalanka was dismissed (128/4), Liyange joined forces with Mendis and the two managed 69 runs for the fifth wicket. Mendis fell in the 37th over as he threw his wicket away while trying to be aggressive. Mendis scored 59. Liyange continued as wickets continued to fall. He perished in the 47th over. He hit three fours and two sixes in his knock.