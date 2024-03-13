Next Article

Kusal Mendis slams his 29th ODI fifty, clocks this record

06:18 pm Mar 13, 2024

What's the story Kusal Mendis played a crucial knock of 59 in the first ODI versus Bangladesh in Chattogram on Wednesday. Sri Lanka openers added 71 runs for the first wicket before the side got reduced to 84/3. Mendis steadied the ship with two crucial partnerships alongside Charith Asalanka and Janith Liyanage. The Lankans folded for 255 in the end. Here are further details.

Mendis shines for the Lankans

Mendis walked in when SL were 71/1 and he saw two more wickets fall in quick succession. A 44-run stand was added between Mendis and Asalanka (18). Once Asalanka was dismissed (128/4), Liyange joined forces with Mendis and the two managed 69 runs for the fifth wicket. Mendis fell in the 37th over as he threw his wicket away while trying to be aggressive.

Mendis hammers his fifth fifty-plus score versus Bangladesh

Mendis scored 59 from 71 balls. His knock was laced with five fours and a six. As per ESPNcricinfo, Mendis has raced to 3,814 runs from 125 ODI innings (128 matches) at an average of 33.16. He struck his 29th fifty (100s: 3). In 17 matches versus Bangladesh, Mendis has clocked 539 runs at 35.93. He smashed his fourth fifty against Bangladesh (100s: 1).

2,500 ODI runs on Asian soil

Mendis scripted a unique record as he surpassed 2,500 runs on Asian soil. In 82 matches, Mendis has 2,536 ODI runs in Asia at 34.27. He owns 18 half-centuries and three fifties. Meanwhile, Mendis is closing in on 1,000 runs (996) away (home of opposition).

Here's the Sri Lankan innings summary

SL openers Avishka Fernando and Pathum Nissanka scored useful runs at the top to help their side get off to a flier. Bangladesh rallied back and got crucial wickets. However, Mendis and Liyanage's stand helped the visitors to reach shores of safety. Tanzim Hasan Sakib picked 3/44 and was the pick of the bowlers. Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed claimed three scalps each.