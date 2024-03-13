Next Article

Karun Nair owns 31 FC fifties (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Ranji Trophy final: Karun Nair smashes his 31st FC fifty

By Rajdeep Saha 05:57 pm Mar 13, 202405:57 pm

What's the story Karun Nair was the standout player for Vidarbha on Day 4 of the 2024 Ranji Trophy final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Chasing 538, Vidarbha resumed the day on 10/0 and were 64/2 when Nair walked in. He shared two pivotal stands before perishing for a solid 74 from 220 deliveries. It was a substantial knock as Vidarbha are 248/5 at stumps.

Knock

Nair stands tall on a difficult surface

Batting was really difficult, particularly against the spinners. Credit to Nair for bringing his experience out into play. The spinners were getting help with the ball turning and skidding. Nair was the standout player. It was a knock of craft and character. Nair shared a 56-run stand alongside Aman Mokhade (32) before a 90-run stand with Akshay Wadkar.

Stand

Nair and Wadkar share a 90-run stand

After Yash Thakur got out cheaply, Vidarbha were 133/4 after 58 overs. Nair and Wadkar then got along and batted well against the spinners. Mumbai bowlers looked in the game but the two settled Vidarbha's nerves. Wadkar is unbeaten on 56 from 91 balls. He has smashed six fours and a maximum. The 90-run stand was broken once Nair got out to Musheer.

Runs

Nair finishes with 690 runs in 2024 Ranji Trophy

Playing his 98th First-Class match, Nair has raced to 6,861 runs at an average of close to 49. He registered his 31st fifty, besides also owning 18 centuries. 374 of his runs came for Team India, which included a triple-century. In the ongoing Ranji season, Nair has finished with 690 runs from 10 matches at 40.58. He slammed his 3rd fifty (100s: 2).