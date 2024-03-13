Next Article

Karun Nair faced 220 balls for his 74 (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Vidarbha offer resistance against Mumbai in Ranji Trophy final

By Rajdeep Saha 05:44 pm Mar 13, 202405:44 pm

What's the story Vidarbha fought hard on Day 4 and took the 2024 Ranji Trophy final to Day 5. Resuming the day at 10/0, Vidarbha saw openers Atharva Taide and Dhruv Shorey add another 54 runs. Mumbai fought back and had Vidarbha reeling at 133/4. Karun Nair and Akshay Wadkar slammed their respective fifties as they grinded the day out. Chasing 538, Vidarbha are 248/5 at stumps.

Credit to Karun Nair for standing tall

Batting was really difficult, particularly against the spinners. Credit to Nair for bringing his experience out into play. The spinners were getting help with the ball turning and skidding. Nair was the standout with his 74 from 220 deliveries. It was a knock of craft and character. Nair shared a 56-run stand alongside Aman Mokhade (32) before a 90-run stand with Wadkar.

Vidarbha openers get starts before perishing

Taide was the first to depart in the 19th over. He made 32 from 64 balls, hitting four fours. After previously surviving an LBW appeal, Taide was trumped after missing the ball while playing a paddle. Shams Mulani dismissed Taide. Shorey was next to depart for 28 from 50 balls. Tanush Kotian's ball spun sharply and castled Shorey. From 64/0, Vidarbha became 64/2.

Mokhade hammers an important 32

Mokhade shared a fifty-plus stand alongside Nair. He played a crucial knock of 32 from 78 balls. The duo saw out 27 overs before Mokhade perished to Musheer Khan after being beaten for pace as the ball struck his pads.

Nair and Wadkar share a 90-run stand

After Yash Thakur got out cheaply, Vidarbha were 133/4 after 58 overs. Nair and Wadkar then got along and batted well against the spinners. Mumbai bowlers looked in the game but the two settled Vidarbha's nerves. Wadkar is unbeaten on 56 from 91 balls. He has smashed six fours and a maximum. The 90-run stand was broken once Nair got out to Musheer.

Key details about the Mumbai bowlers

Musheer was the pick of the bowlers with 2/38 from 20 overs. Kotian has clocked 2/56 from his 20 overs. Mulani has toiled hard, bowling 29 overs for 56 runs. None of the other bowlers were amongst the wickets.

Summary of the match

Vidarbha bowled Mumbai out for 224 in the first innings. Shardul Thakur scored 75. In response, Vidarbha fell for 105. Mulani, Kotian and Dhawal Kulkarni each took three scalps. Mumbai scored 418 in their second innings, riding on Musheer's century and Shreyas Iyer's 95.