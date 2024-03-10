Next Article

Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a match-winning 95* (Photo credit: X/@wplt20)

Harmanpreet Kaur slams 95*, surpasses 500 WPL runs: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:21 am Mar 10, 202403:21 am

What's the story Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a match-winning 95* to help her side beat Gujarat Giants in match number 16 of the Women's Premier League. GG posted a massive score of 190/7 after solid fifties from the blades of Beth Mooney and Dayalan Hemlatha. MI Women went on to win the match by seven wickets in 19.5 overs.

A skipper's knock from Harmanpreet's blade

It was an absolute belter of an innings from Harmanpreet. She handled the knock to perfection and won the match by using her experience. Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews added 50 runs. MI were 57/2 as Nat Sciver-Brunt failed to get going. Harmanpreet added 41 runs with Bhatia before managing an unbeaten 93-run stand alongside Amelia Kerr (12*). Harmanpreet was unstoppable.

Harmanpreet slams her best WPL score

Harmanpreet's unbeaten 95 came off 48 balls. She smashed 10 fours and five sixes. It's now her highest score in WPL. As per ESPNcricinfo, Harmanpreet has raced to 235 runs from five games in WPL 2024 at 78.33. She has a strike rate of 147.79. In the inaugural edition of the competition, she scored 281 runs from 10 matches at 40.14 (SR: 135.09).

500 WPL runs for Harmanpreet

Harmanpreet has become the second player with 500-plus runs in the competition. She owns 516 runs from 15 matches. Harmanpreet is just the second player after Meg Lanning to score 500-plus runs in WPL.