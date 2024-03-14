Next Article

Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0

Will Sri Lanka bounce back against Bangladesh? 2nd ODI preview

By Parth Dhall 02:52 pm Mar 14, 202402:52 pm

What's the story Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will clash in the 2nd ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, on March 15. The visitors would aim to square the series 1-1 after losing the opener. Bangladesh chased down 256 in the 1st ODI, with skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim getting them home. It remains to be seen if the series goes into the decider.

Details

Pitch report, conditions, and streaming details

The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, the venue for the series opener, will host the 2nd ODI (2pm IST). The track here remains sluggish in nature, but the batters can cash in after settling down. Meanwhile, the weather is expected to be sunny during the match. While the match won't be aired live in India, live streaming is available on the FanCode app.

Record

A look at head-to-head record

The two sides have met in 55 ODIs as of now, with Sri Lanka winning 42 of these games. While Bangladesh own 11 victories, two matches were abandoned. Notably, Bangladesh have won seven of these matches at home. They own two wins each at away and neutral venues. SL have beaten Bangladesh 13 out of 15 times in the 50-over Asia Cup.

Information

Maiden ODI series win over SL

In 2021, Bangladesh won their maiden ODI series against Sri Lanka, beating them 2-1 at home. Before this series, the Lankans had emerged victorious in six bilateral ODI series. Two series ended in a draw.

XIs

Have a look at Probable XIs

Bangladesh (Probable XI): Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, and Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (captain and wicket-keeper), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka, and Lahiru Kumara.

Recap

Summary of 1st ODI

SL openers Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando shared a 71-run stand after opting to bat. They lost four wickets before reaching 150. While Janith Liyanage held one end, the rest departed in quick succession. Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, and Taskin Ahmed struck as SL perished for 255. Bangladesh lost four wickets, but Shanto's ton (122*) and Rahim (73*) got them home (44.4 overs).