Next Article

This is Mumbai's first Ranji title since the 2015-16 season

Mumbai beat Vidarbha to clinch 42nd Ranji Trophy title: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:12 pm Mar 14, 202402:12 pm

What's the story Team Mumbai has lifted the Ranji Trophy for the record 42nd time. They clinched their latest title by defeating Vidarbha by 169 runs in the 2024 Ranji Trophy final at the Wankhede Stadium. Chasing a stiff 538 for victory, Vidarbha put up a remarkable fight but eventually fell well short. Meanwhile, this is Mumbai's first Ranji title since the 2015-16 season.

Summary

Summary of the match

Vidarbha bowled Mumbai out for 224 in the first innings. Shardul Thakur scored 75. In response, Vidarbha fell for 105. Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, and Dhawal Kulkarni each took three scalps. Mumbai scored 418 in their second innings, riding on Musheer Khan's 136 and Shreyas Iyer's 95. Chasing 538, Vidarbha were folded for 368 as skipper Akshay Wadkar's 102 went in vain.

Tally

Mumbai clinch the silverware for 42nd time

Mumbai, having beaten Tamil Nadu in the semi-finals, qualified for the Ranji final for the record 48th time. They are the only side to have won the premier First-Class trophy more than 10 times. As mentioned, this was Mumbai's 42nd Ranji title. They previously won the title in the 2015/16 season. Karnataka follow Mumbai in terms of Ranji Trophy titles, with eight of them.

Shardul

A crucial fifty from Shardul

Shardul smoked a fiery half-century in Mumbai's first innings (75 off 69 balls). Notably, he smoked a match-winning 109 in the semi-final game against Tamil Nadu. The batter bagged a duck in his second outing. Playing his 82nd First-Class match, Shardul has raced to 1,949 runs at an average of around 20 (50s: 12).

Rahane

A captain's innings from Rahane

Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane brought an end to his lean run in his side's second innings. Rahane scored a brilliant 73 off 143 balls. This was his second half-century and also his highest score this season. The veteran finished the tournament with 214 runs at 17.83. Overall, he has raced to 13,223 FC runs with his average being over 45 (100s: 39, 50s: 57).

Musheer

Musheer's composed knock in second innings

The younger brother of Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer smashed a composed 326-ball 136 in Mumbai's second innings. The 19-year-old Musheer hence has become the youngest Mumbai player to score a century in the Ranji Trophy final. He broke the record of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who smashed 140 against Punjab in the 1994-95 Ranji Trophy final. India's legendary batter was 21 back then.

Stats

Second FC century for Musheer

Meanwhile, this was Musheer's second FC century as he has raced to 529 FC runs, averaging over 56. His only previous FC century was an unbeaten 203 versus Baroda earlier this season. Meanwhile, Musheer finished the tournament with 433 runs at a stunning average of 108.25.

Iyer

Iyer smashes a counter-attacking 95

Iyer batted with intent in his side's second innings but missed his century by five runs, departing for 95 off 111 balls. This was his only 50-plus score across four innings this season as he has raced to 5,664 FC runs with his average being 48-plus. The tally includes 13 centuries besides 30 fifties.

Mulani

A brilliant hand from Mulani

Shams Mulani, who took four wickets in the match, showcased his batting skills on Day 3. He smashed an unbeaten 50 off 85 balls and took Mumbai past 400. It was his 16th half-century in First-Class cricket as he has raced to 1,654 runs, averaging 31-plus. The tally also includes 180 wickets.

Dubey

Harsh Dubey displays his all-round skills

Left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey was the pick of Vidarbha's bowlers in the second innings, claiming 5/144 in 48 overs. Dubey has now raced to 28 wickets from eight FC matches, averaging under 30. This was his maiden fifer. He also scored a fourth-innings fifty (65 off 128 balls). This was his second FC fifty as he now owns 233 runs, averaging 16-plus.

Nair

Nair stands tall on a difficult surface

Amid tough circumstances, Karun Nair scored a solid 74 from 220 deliveries in the fourth innings. Playing his 98th First-Class match, Nair has raced to 6,861 runs at an average of close to 49. He registered his 31st fifty, besides also owning 18 centuries. Meanwhile, he finished the season with 690 runs at 40.58. He slammed his 3rd fifty (100s: 2).

Wadkar

A captain's knock from Wadkar

Vidarbha skipper Akshay Wadkar smoked a stunning ton in the fourth innings (102 off 199 balls). Wadkar, who managed just five runs in Vidarbha's first innings, has raced to 3,143 FC runs, averaging around 50. While this was his ninth ton in the format, the tally also includes 17 fifties. Wadkar finished the tournament with 637 runs at 39.81 (100: 1, 50s: 7).