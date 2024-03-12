Next Article

Musheer Khan slammed a brilliant second-innings ton for Mumbai

Ranji Trophy: Musheer Khan breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record with century

By Parth Dhall 03:55 pm Mar 12, 202403:55 pm

What's the story Mumbai batter Musheer Khan continues to plie on runs in the 2023/24 Ranji Trophy. He slammed a brilliant second-innings ton for Mumbai in the all-important final against Vidarbha at the Wankhede Stadium. Musheer's century on Day 3 helped Mumbai claim a lead of over 450 runs. At 19, Musheer is now the youngest Mumbai player to score a century in the Ranji Trophy final.

Knock

A composed ton from Musheer

Musheer walked in after Mumbai lost Prithvi Shaw early in the second innings. Within minutes, the former lost Bhupen Lalwani's support. Musheer then joined forces with skipper Ajinkya Rahane, with the duo batting till stumps. They took Mumbai past 100. While Rahane departed on Day 3 (164/3), Musheer added another century-plus stand with Shreyas Iyer. He eventually smashed a composed 326-ball 136 (10 fours).

Twitter Post

WATCH: Musheer brings up an innings-defining ton

Record

Musheer goes past Tendulkar

Musheer has become the youngest Mumbai player to score a century in the Ranji Trophy final. He broke the record of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who smashed 140 against Punjab in the 1994-95 Ranji Trophy final. India's legendary batter was 21 back then. That match was held at Wankhede, where Mumbai declared at 690/6 in the first innings. Mumbai eventually lifted the trophy.

Stats

Musheer has been incredible in knockouts

Musheer, the star of India's Under-19 World Cup campaign (2024), has been the talk of town of late. He broke a plethora of records with a double-century in the Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Baroda. Musheer then slammed a match-winning 55 against Tamil Nadu in the semi-final. He has once again proved his mettle on the big stage, scoring a century in the final.

Match

A look at match summary

Mumbai racked up 224 after Vidarbha invited them to bat in the final. Shardul Thakur's late 75(69) bailed out Mumbai, who were down to 111/6 at one stage. In response, Mumbai's concerted bowling effort helped them bundle out the visitors for 105. Mumbai has already taken a 480+ second-innings lead by smashing over 360 runs. Musheer, Rahane, and Iyer have been their batting stars.

Under-19

Musheer made waves in 2024 U-19 WC

Musheer smashed the second-most runs in the Under-19 World Cup this year. He tallied 360 runs from seven games at an incredible average of 60.00. He also became only the second Indian batter to score multiple centuries in the Under-19 World Cup after Shikhar Dhawan. Musheer is now replicating these numbers in the ongoing Ranji Trophy campaign.

Information

The younger brother of Sarfaraz Khan

It is worth noting that Musheer is the younger brother of Sarfaraz Khan, who recently featured in the five-match Test series against England. Like his brother, Sarfarz also featured in the U-19 World Cup a decade ago.