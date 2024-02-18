Akshay Chandran hammered his fourth First-Class century

Ranji Trophy: Akshay Chandran hammers career-best 184 against Andhra Pradesh

What's the story Akshay Chandran was the standout batter for Kerala on Day 3 against Andhra Pradesh in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. The 30-year-old hammered his fourth century in First-Class cricket. Notably, Chandran's watchful 386-ball 184 is also his career-best score in this format. He has hammered 20 boundaries. Courtesy of his knock, Kerala compiled a massive total of 514/7d in the first innings.

Knock

A defiant knock from Chandran

Chandran resumed at an overnight score of 57* and stitched an 181-run partnership with Sachin Baby. He continued the onslaught with Salman Nizar as the duo added 126 runs together. He later added 75 more runs with Mohammed Azharuddeen. The 30-year-old was extremely watchful and kept rotating the strike and piled up the pressure on the opposition. Eventually, Chandran was dismissed by Shoaib Khan.

2024 Ranji Trophy

Second century for Chandran in the 2024 Ranji Trophy

Chandran made a slow start to the 2024 Ranji Trophy campaign as he returned with a duck against Assam. He followed it up with scores of 37 and 38 against Bihar and finally hammered his fifty-plus score of the season with a fine century against Bengal. With his new-found confidence, Chandran hammered a sensational 184 against Andhra Pradesh.

2022-23 Ranji Trophy

Chandran had an average 2022-23 Ranji Trophy outing

The all-rounder wasn't at his best in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy campaign. Chandran compiled 358 runs from seven matches at an average of 32.54. He slammed a century along with a fifty last season. Notably, he was Kerala's third-highest run-getter in the preceding campaign. He was only behind Baby (830) and Rohan Prem (480) in terms of runs.

Career

A look at his First-Class stats

Playing his 30th First-Class match, the 30-year-old has amassed more than 1,300 runs at an average above 35. Along with his four centuries, he has also hammered a solitary fifty in red-ball cricket. Chandran, with his left-arm spin, has returned with more than 33 wickets at an average below 34. He has also scalped a solitary fifer in FC cricket.

Summary

How has the match progressed?

Batting first, Andhra Pradesh could only compile 272 runs in the first innings thanks to fifties from Maheep Kumar and skipper Ricky Bhui. Basil Thampi starred for Kerala with 4/48. In reply, Kerala declared after amassing a massive total of 514/7d. Baby registered his sixth successive 50-plus score. Rohan Kunnummal and Nizar hammered crucial fifties. Andhra's Manish Golamaru returned with four scalps.