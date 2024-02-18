Baby has registered six successive fifty-plus scores in the ongoing Ranji season (Photo credit: X/@sachinbabyy)

2024 Ranji Trophy: Sachin Baby smashes sixth successive fifty-plus score

What's the story Kerala's Sachin Baby is enjoying a dream 2024 Ranji Trophy with the bat. Baby, who was unbeaten on 87 on Day 2 versus Andhra, went on to score a fine century. He was dismissed for 113. Notably, Baby has registered six successive fifty-plus scores in the ongoing Ranji season. His tally includes three tons and three fifties in these six innings.

Decoding Baby's six successive fifty-plus scores

Baby smashed a superb unbeaten score of 109 versus Bihar in the second innings of Kerala's fourth match of the season. He followed it up with 91 and 94 runs versus Chhattisgarh. Against Bengal, he hit 124 and 51. Now, the experienced campaigner slammed a 113-run knock against Andhra to bring up his sixth successive fifty-plus score.

An average of 83 in the ongoing Ranji season

Playing his 7th match of the season, Baby has raced to 830 runs at an average of 83. As per ESPNcricinfo, he is the second-highest scorer and is only behind Ricky Bhui (860). Baby has slammed four tons and four fifties, having featured in 12 innings so far. He has hit the most fifty-plus scores this season (8) and the joint-most tons (4).

His scores in the 2024 Ranji season

Baby hit 38 and 1 versus UP in Kerala's season opener. Versus Assam, he clobbered 131. He smashed 65 and 12 versus Mumbai. His scores thereafter read 1, 109*, 91, 94, 124, 51, and 113.

Baby had surpassed 5,000 FC runs in the previous contest

With his knock of 124 against Bengal in the preceding contest, Baby surpassed 5,000 runs in First-Class cricket. He reached the 5,000-run mark with his 57th run. Baby's 219-ball 113 has helped him reach 5,231 runs at an average of over 40. He has smashed 14 centuries and 24 fifties.

Summary of the match

Andhra managed 272 in their first innings with Bhui slamming an unbeaten 87. Basil Thampi managed four scalps for Kerala and was the pick of the bowlers. In response, Kerala were 258/3 at stumps on Day 2. On Sunday, Kerala have continued to bat well, surpassing 500 runs already. Akshay Chandran has already gone past 170, having been on 57 on Day 2.