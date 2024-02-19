Garg is closing in on 2,000 FC runs (Source: X/@IPL)

Priyam Garg slams second century in Ranji Trophy 2024

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:21 pm Feb 19, 2024

What's the story Uttar Pradesh opener Priyam Garg scored a stunning ton in his side's drawn clash against Chhattisgarh in the ongoing 2024 Ranji Trophy. He was at his best on the final day as he slammed a brilliant 114* off 113 balls in the fourth innings. His fiery knock was laced with 13 boundaries and four maximums. This was his second hundred of this season.

A brilliant hand from Garg

As UP were set a target of 376 in Lucknow, a victory was never within their reach. Nevertheless, Garg made a significant mark. He played positive cricket and never let the opposition bowlers settle down. He recorded a 90-plus stand with Shivam Sharma (43*) as both batters returned unbeaten. Notably, Garg could only manage two runs in UP's first innings.

Second ton of the season

As mentioned, this was Garg's second ton of the season as he slammed a brilliant 106 in UP's opener against Kerala. However, he has also been dismissed under 15 in five of his eight innings this season. His scores read 2, 114*, 10, 4, 4, 12, 44, & 106. The youngster has raced to 296 runs this season at 42.28.

2,000 FC runs loading for Priyam

Playing his 30th First-Class match, Garg has raced to 1,935 runs at an impressive average of 49.61. While this was his sixth FC ton, the tally includes 10 fifties. He made his FC debut for Uttar Pradesh in 2018 and did not take long to cement his place. Notably, he led the Indian Under-19 team in the 2020 ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup.

Garg had a decent 2022-2023 Ranji Trophy

Garg featured in seven matches in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy, compiling 359 runs at an average of 44.87. The 23-year-old batter slammed a solitary hundred along with three fifties. He was UP's third-highest run-getter last season, behind Rinku Singh (442) and Dhruv Jurel (429).

How did the game pan out?

Sanjeet Desai (202) starred with a magnificent double-ton as Chhattisgarh posted 414 while batting first. Saurabh Kumar claimed a fifer. In reply, UP were folded for 238 as Nitish Rana, Saurabh, and Yash Dayal made fifties. Ravi Kiran and Jivesh Butte dismissed three batters apiece. Ajay Mandal's 51* helped Chhattisgarh declare their second innings at 199/8. Garg's hundred secured a draw for UP (201/3).