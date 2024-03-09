Next Article

Wanindu Hasaranga also owns over 100 T20I wickets

Wanindu Hasaranga accomplishes 2,000 T20 runs: Decoding his stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 04:41 pm Mar 09, 2024

What's the story Sri Lanka skipper Wanindu Hasaranga has completed 2,000 runs in T20 cricket. The star all-rounder unlocked the feat with his fifth run in the third and final T20I against Bangladesh in Sylhet. Hasaranga missed the first two games as he was serving a ban imposed by the ICC. Meanwhile, the SL skipper managed 15 off 13 balls in the game (1 four, 1 six).

Runs

A look at his T20 numbers

Playing his 172nd T20 clash, Hasaranga has raced to 2,010 runs with his average being around 19. He has smashed eight fifties while maintaining a strike rate above 145. Primarily, he is a bowler but his skills with the bat are praiseworthy. The 26-year-old has slammed 197 boundaries and 64 sixes in the 20-over format.

T20Is

Decoding Hasaranga's T20I stats

Two of Hasaranga's eight fifties in this format have come in Sri Lankan colors. He has featured in 65 T20Is while compiling 650 runs. He owns a strike rate of 130.52. His highest T20I score of 71 came against Ireland in the 2021 T20 World Cup. With the ball, he has claimed 102 wickets in T20Is. He is SL's second-highest wicket-taker.

2023 LPL

Leading run-getter in the 2023 Lanka Premier League

Hasaranga had a decent 2023 Lanka Premier League as he finished the season as the highest run-getter. He hammered 279 runs from 10 matches at an average of 34.87 while maintaining a superb strike rate of 189.79. Hasaranga slammed two fifties and guided Kandy to their maiden LPL title. Unfortunately, Hasaranga missed the final. Notably, he was also the leading wicket-taker with 19 scalps.

LPL

A look at his overall record in LPL

The 26-year-old all-rounder has hammered 613 runs from 40 matches in the LPL at an average of 25.54. Hasaranga has slammed three fifties with a decent strike rate of 177.16. He has tonked 26 sixes in the tournament. As per ESPNcricinfo, he is among the 11 batters with more than 600 runs in the LPL. Hasaranga is also LPL's leading wicket-taker with 57 scalps.

IPL

Hasaranga has struggled with the bat in the IPL

Hasaranga is yet to set the Indian Premier League on fire with his bat. He featured in 26 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore across three seasons (2021-2023) and has returned with 72 runs. he owns a paltry strike rate of 98.63. His highest IPL score is 18. He would be raring to deliver with the bat for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024.