Next Article

Yashasvi Jaiswal smacked 712 runs in the India-England Test series

Yashasvi Jaiswal named men's ICC Player of the Month (February)

By Parth Dhall 02:45 pm Mar 12, 202402:45 pm

What's the story The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named India's rising batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal as its Men's Player of the Month for February 2024. Jaiswal broke several records in the recently-concluded five-Test series against England. He finished as the highest run-scorer and was the Player of the Series. Notably, Jaiswal won the player-of-the-month award ahead of New Zealand's Kane Williamson and Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka.

Series

700-plus runs in India-England Test series

Jaiswal smacked the most runs in the England Test series, with India winning 4-1. He slammed 712 runs at 89 (two tons). Jaiswal became the second Indian batter to slam 700 runs in a bilateral Test series. He joined legend Sunil Gavaskar, who slammed 774 runs in the 1971 away series against West Indies and 732 runs in the 1978-79 home series against WI.

Award

Player of the month award

The ICC acknowledges brilliant performances every month in men's and women's categories internationally, and therefore, those players are nominated. Eventually, one of them is picked as the winner for that particular month. They have been handing out these monthly awards since the start of 2021. Renowned journalists and former cricketers form the voting panel. Meanwhile, the public has 10% voting rights.