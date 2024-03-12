Next Article

Rishabh Pant underwent a 14-month rehabilitation at the NCA

Rishabh Pant declared fit as wicketkeeper-batter for IPL 2024: Details

By Parth Dhall 03:18 pm Mar 12, 202403:18 pm

What's the story Star Indian batter Rishabh Pant has been declared fit by the BCCI's medical team for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The cricket board board, in a media release, declared Pant "fit as a wicketkeeper-batter". Pant has finally recovered after undergoing a 14-month rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy. He sustained injuries after being involved in a car crash in December 2022.

Twitter Post

BCCI's official update on Pant

Context

Why does this story matter?

Pant, the Delhi Capitals skipper, has been India's first-choice wicketkeeper-batter across formats in recent times. However, the deadly car crash forced him to miss several marquee events, including IPL 2023. Pant met with a fatal car accident while driving near Roorkee on December 30. He sustained several cuts and fractures throughout his body. After months rehabilitation, the 26-year-old is finally set to return.

Timeline

The return of Pant

As per ESPNcricinfo, Pant began multi-stimulation exercises in February 2024 and played a 20-over practice game in Alur. While Pant batted for entire 20 overs, he didn't keep wickets. He was advised to refrain from wicket-keeping. Last month, DC co-owner Parth Jindal announced that Pant will play as a specialist batter in the first half (IPL 2024). However, the BCCI has now cleared Pant.

Pant

His overall numbers in IPL

Ever since making his debut in IPL 2016, Pant has always featured for Delhi. Overall, he has played in 98 IPL clashes, amassing 2,838 runs at an average of 34.61. The wicket-keeper dasher has hammered 15 fifties and a solitary ton in the competition (SR: 147.97). Pant has captained DC in 30 IPL matches while guiding them to 16 wins.

Updates

Updates on Shami and Prasidh

Indian seamer Mohammed Shami has been out of action since breaking records in the 2023 World Cup. He is set to miss the entirety of IPL 2024 after undergoing an ankle surgery in London. His date of return is yet to be ascertained. Similarly, Rajasthan Royals will miss the services of Prasidh Krishna after he picked up quadriceps injury in the 2023/24 Ranji Trophy.