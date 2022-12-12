Sports

Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma set to lose central contracts: Reports

Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma set to lose central contracts: Reports

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 12, 2022, 07:24 pm 3 min read

Rahane last played for India in January (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

According to a PTI report, the BCCI is set to remove Test specialists Indian Test specialists Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma from the annual central contract list for the 2022/23 season. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill, among others could be handed promotions. The same will be finalized during the cricket board's Apex Council meeting on December 21. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Former Test vice-captain Rahane and pacer Ishant seem to have fallen out of favor with the Indian selectors.

Rahane, who was India's mainstay middle-order batter until earlier this year, played his last Test in January.

He was dropped for India's following series owing to his poor form.

Meanwhile, Ishant has been completely away from international cricket, having last played in November 2021.

India's go-to batter in foreign conditions

Rahane had been the backbone of India's middle order in Tests. He has represented India in 82 Tests so far. The 34-year-old has been their go-to batter in foreign conditions. However, he has faced a downfall in recent times. Rahane scored his last Test ton in the Boxing Day Test Down Under (December 2020). He owns 4,931 Test runs and 12 tons.

One of India's greatest pacers

Ishant made his Test debut in 2007 against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. After over a decade, the Indian pace spearhead is a veteran of more than 300 Test wickets. In a long-standing Test career, Ishant has accounted for 311 wickets from 105 matches at an average of 32.40. The tally comprises 11 five-wicket hauls and one haul of 10 wickets (10/108).

What about other players?

The report also suggested that Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav will be promoted in the contract list. The latter has been the most successful T20I batter in 2022. Hardik Pandya, who is touted as India's future white-ball captain, is likely to be promoted from Group C to B. Ishan Kishan, who recently slammed an emphatic ODI double-century, is likely to enter the list.

Details regarding BCCI's central contract

An A+ contract offers Rs. 7 crore, A offers Rs. 5 crore, B offers Rs. 3 crore, and C offers Rs. 1 crore to the cricketers. The platers under A+ and A categories should be playing either all formats or at least Tests along with one limited-overs format. Group B players have to play two formats, while Group C is for single-format players.

A player needs to play specific international matches

According to the rules, one needs to feature in a specific number of international games (per format) for making the central contract list. However, the promotion is performance-based. The ICC Ranking is also taken into consideration.