Rahane registered his highest score this season

Ajinkya Rahane shines in Ranji Trophy final following lean patch

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:41 pm Mar 11, 2024

What's the story Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane brought an end to his lean run just at the right time. He scored an unbeaten half-century on Day 2 of the 2024 Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha. The veteran formed a century partnership with youngster Musheer Khan as the duo put their side on command. Notably, this is Rahane's second 50-plus score this season. Here are further details.

Knock

A captain's innings from Rahane

Though Mumbai earned a hefty 119-run first-innings lead, they lost two quick wickets in their second outing. Rahane arrived with the scorecard reading 34/2. He joined forces with Musheer (51*) as Mumbai didn't lose any more wickets on Day 2. Meanwhile, the Mumbai skipper played some fine shots and walked back unbeaten on 58 off 109 balls (4 fours, 1 six).

Campaign

Poor run in 2024 Ranji Trophy

Rahane crossed the 50-run mark just for the second time this season. He earlier slammed an unbeaten 56 against Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, he could only manage seven off 35 balls in Mumbai's first innings in the ongoing final. His scores this season read 0, 16, 8, 9, 1, 56*, 22, 3, 0, 19, 7, 58*. Seven times he was dismissed in single digits.

Rahane

A look at his First-Class numbers

Rahane has now raced past 13,200 runs in 188 First Class games with his average being over 45. The tally includes 39 tons and 57 half-centuries. 265* reads his highest score in the format. In Test cricket, Rahane has mustered 5,077 runs in 85 games at an average of 38.46 with 12 centuries and 26 half-centuries. He has also led India in six Tests.

Indian team

Rahane is out of the Indian cricket team

Rahane last featured versus West Indies in a two-match Test series in July 2023. He scored 3 and 8. He wasn't picked thereafter for India's tour of South Africa and the recent five-Test series versus England at home. Rahane made a comeback to the team for the ICC World Test Championship final. He scored 89 and 46. Before that he appeared in January 2022.

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

Batting first, Mumbai were off to a dream start but lost their way. Shardul Thakur (75) played a rescuing act to help his side post 224/10. In reply, Vidarha were folded for just 105 as none of their batters could touch the 30-run mark. Batting second, Mumbai finished Day 2 at 141/2, having extended their lead to 260 runs.