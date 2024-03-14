Next Article

Tanush Kotian claimed a four-fer in the final game

Tanush Kotian shines in Ranji Trophy final, claims Player-of-the-Tournament award

What's the story Mumbai thrashed Vidarbha by 169 runs in the 2024 Ranji Trophy final to clinch the silverware for the record 42nd time. Young all-rounder Tanush Kotian was instrumental to their triumph as he claimed a brilliant four-wicket haul in the fourth innings. The off-spinner finished with 4/95 in 39 overs. Notably, Kotian was named the Player of the Tournament for his all-round heroics.

A fine spell from Kotian

Kotian made his first strike on Day 4 as he dismissed opener Dhruv Shorey (28). Middle-order batter Yash Rathod was his other victim on the penultimate day as Vidarbha lost four wickets inside 140 runs while chasing 538. The off-spinner opened his account on the final day by dismissing centurion and opposition skipper Akshay Wadkar (102). Yash Thakur (6) was his final victim.

Kotian named the player of the tournament

Kotian was at his all-round best throughout the tournament as he received the Player-of-the-Tournament award. This four-fer meant the youngster finished with 29 wickets across 10 games at a stunning average of 16.96. The tally includes a fifer as well. With the bat, he hammered 502 runs at 41.83 with the help of five fifties and a ton.

Here are his overall numbers

Kotian, who claimed 3/7 in Vidarbha's first innings, has overall raced to 75 scalps in 26 First-Class games at an average of around 27. While this was his third four-fer, the tally includes two four-wicket hauls. With the bat, he has managed 1,152 runs, averaging 44-plus. The tally includes 11 fifties besides a ton. Kotian made his FC debut in the 2018/19 Ranji Trophy.

Summary of the match

Vidarbha bowled Mumbai out for 224 in the first innings. Shardul Thakur scored 75. In response, Vidarbha fell for 105. Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, and Dhawal Kulkarni each took three scalps. Mumbai scored 418 in their second innings, riding on Musheer Khan's 136 and Shreyas Iyer's 95. Chasing 538, Vidarbha were folded for 368 as Wadkar's 102 went in vain.