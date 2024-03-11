Next Article

Musheer Khan and Ajinkya Rahane returned unbeaten (Image source: X/@BCCIdomestic)

Ranji Trophy 2023/24 final: Mumbai in driving seat against Vidarbha

By Parth Dhall 06:02 pm Mar 11, 202406:02 pm

What's the story Mumbai are in the driving seat against Vidarbha in the 2023/24 Ranji Trophy final being played at the Wankhede Stadium. The hosts gained a 60-run lead on Day 2, bowling Vidarbha out for 105. Dhawal Kulkarni, Shams Mulani, and Tanush Kotian took three wickets each. Mumbai finished on 141/2 at stumps, with Musheer Khan (51*) and skipper Ajinkya Rahane (58*) returning unbeaten.

Summary

A look at Day 2 summary

Vidarbha started the proceedings (Day 2) with their overnight score of 31/3. The hosts perished for 224 after being invited to bat on Day 1. Vidarbha couldn't steady their ship as Kulkarni, Mulani, and Kotian kept making inroads. They were soon down to 97/8 and ended on 105. In reply, Mumbai lost Prithvi Shaw and Bhupen Lalwani early before Rahane and Musheer stepped up.

Rahane

Rahane bounces back

Though Mumbai earned a hefty 119-run first-innings lead, they lost two quick wickets in their second outing. Rahane arrived as the scorecard read 34/2. He joined forces with Musheer (51*) as Mumbai didn't lose any more wickets on Day 2. Meanwhile, the Mumbai skipper played some fine shots and walked back unbeaten on 58 off 109 balls (4 fours, 1 six).

Mumbai

Mumbai eye 42nd Ranji Trophy title

Mumbai, playing their 48th Ranji Trophy final, beat Tamil Nadu in the semi-finals. They are the only side to have won the premier First-Class trophy more than 10 times. Mumbai have a record 41 Ranji Trophy titles to their name. They last won the title in the 2015/16 season. Karnataka follow Mumbai in terms of Ranji Trophy titles, with eight of them.