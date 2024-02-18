Afghanistan lost the first T20I agaisnt Sri Lanka by four runs (Photo credit: X/@ACBOfficials)

Afghanistan eye redemption in second T20I versus Sri Lanka: Preview

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 09:11 pm Feb 18, 202409:11 pm

What's the story Sri Lanka will be aiming to wrap up the T20I series with a win against Afghanistan in the second match in Dambulla on February 19. Lanka defeated the visitors by four runs in the opening clash and will look to repeat the same. Whereas Ibrahim Zadran's men will be hoping to make it 1-1 before they head into the deciding encounter. Here's the preview.

Next Article

Details

Venue, pitch report and streaming details

Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium will host the entirety of the T20I series between SL and Afghanistan. The venue offers a batting-friendly pitch but bowlers will be in action if they mix up their pace. 140 is the average first innings score here. Sony Sports Network will telecast the match while fans can live-stream it on Sony LIV from 7:00pm IST.

Information

A look at the head-to-head record

SL and Afghanistan have featured in six T20Is and the hosts have the edge over the visitors. SL has won four matches while Afghanistan have tasted success only twice. Afghanistan last won against SL at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Summary

A summary of the first T20I clash

The visitors invited SL to bat first and were in deep trouble at 55/4 inside eight overs. However, a brilliant 72-run partnership from Wanindu Hasaranga and Sadeera Samarawickrama steadied the ship. Hasaranga slammed a 32-ball 67 but SL were bowled out for 160. In reply, Afghanistan fell short by four runs despite Ibrahim Zadran's fifty. Matheesha Pathirana starred for SL with a career-best 4/24.

Probable lineups

A look at the probable playing lineups

SL probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Wanindu Hasaranga (captain), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando and Matheesha Pathirana. Afghanistan probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Ibrahim Zadran (captain), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Noor Ahmad, Qais Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Key players

A look at the key players

Mendis is SL's highest T20I run-getter since the beginning of 2023 with 275 runs in 10 T20Is, slamming two fifties. Gurbaz and Ibrahim own 388 and 385 T20I runs since 2023 respectively. While Gurbaz hammered a century, Ibrahim has slammed four fifties. Farooqi has scalped 11 T20I wickets in the first over. Hasaranga with 13 wickets since 2023 is SL's highest wicket-taker in T20Is.

Dream11 predictions

Here are the Dream11 predictions

Option 1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Mohammad Nabi, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Angelo Mathews, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Matheesha Pathirana (vc). Option 2: Ibrahim Zadran (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Mohammad Nabi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karim Janat, Angelo Mathews, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana (vc).

Poll