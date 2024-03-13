Next Article

Najmul Hossain Shanto smashed a match-winning century

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka in 1st ODI: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 10:05 pm Mar 13, 202410:05 pm

What's the story Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka in the first ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. The hosts chased down 256, with skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim getting them home. Earlier, captain Kusal Mendis and Janith Liyanage starred for Sri Lanka as they were bundled out for 255 in 48.5 overs. Bangladesh now lead the three-match ODI series 1-0. Here are the stats.

Match

A look at match summary

SL started well as openers Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando shared a 71-run stand. They lost four wickets before reaching 150. While Janith Liyanage held one end, the rest departed in quick succession. Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, and Taskin Ahmed took three wickets as they perished for 255. Bangladesh lost four quick wickets, but Shanto and Rahim got them over the line (44.4).

Mendis

A solid half-century from Mendis

Mendis walked in when SL were 71/1. He saw two more wickets fall in quick succession. A 44-run stand was added between Mendis and Asalanka. Once Asalanka was dismissed (128/4), Liyanage joined forces with Mendis. Mendis fell in the 37th over as he threw his wicket away while trying to be aggressive. He scored 59 from 71 balls (five fours and a six).

Information

2,500 ODI runs on Asian soil

Mendis scripted a unique record as he surpassed 2,500 runs on Asian soil. In 82 matches, Mendis has 2,536 ODI runs in Asia at 34.27. He owns 18 half-centuries and three fifties. Meanwhile, Mendis is closing in on 1,000 runs (996) away (home of opposition).

Liyange

Liyanage slams a 67-ball 69

As mentioned, Liyanage joined Mendis in the middle, and the two managed 69 runs for the fifth wicket. Liyange continued as wickets continued to fall. He perished in the 47th over, scoring a 69-ball 67. He hit three fours and two sixes in his knock. Playing his seventh ODI (four innings), Liyange has recorded a total of 236 runs at 59.

Shanto

Shanto slams his third ODI ton

Bangladesh lost opener Litton on the run-chase's first ball. They were down to 23/3 and lost Mahmudullah too before the 100-run mark. Shanto then joined forces with Rahim, as the duo took Bangladesh past 200. The former finally completed his century off 108 balls, ensuring safe passage for the hosts. He smashed a 129-ball 122* (13 fours and 2 sixes).