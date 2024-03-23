Next Article

Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer in T20I cricket and IPL

5 Indian batters with most runs in T20 cricket: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:38 am Mar 23, 202409:38 am

What's the story Though Royal Challengers Bangalore lost to Chennai Super Kings in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) opener, Virat Kohli accomplished a major milestone during the game. He became the first Indian to complete 12,000 runs in T20 cricket. The talismanic batter ended up scoring a 20-ball 21 in the contest (1 six). Here we decode the top-five Indian batters with the most T20 runs.

#5

Robin Uthappa - 7,272 runs

Former Indian batter Robin Uthappa made a significant mark in T20 cricket. Having played 291 games in the format, he has mustered 7,272 runs at an average and strike rate of 28.18 and 133.08, respectively (50s: 42). While 4,952 of his runs have come in the IPL, he boasts 249 runs in T20I cricket. MS Dhoni narrowly trails Uthappa with 7,271 T20 runs

#4

Suresh Raina - 8,654 runs

One of India's finest middle-order batters, Suresh Raina ended his career with 8,654 runs in 336 T20 games at 32.17. His strike rate reads 137.45. The tally includes four tons and 53 fifties. While 1,605 of his runs came for India in T20Is, his tally in IPL reads 5,528. In 2019, Raina became the first batter in IPL history to cross the 5,000-run mark.

#3

Shikhar Dhawan - 9,645 runs

Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan holds the third place on this elite list, having returned with 9,645 runs in 329 T20 games at 33.03. His strike rate reads 125.34 (2 tons, 69 fifties). With 6,617 runs, he is the second-highest run-getter in IPL history. For India, he clobbered 1,759 T20I runs. In 2020, Dhawan became the first batter to slam successive IPL tons.

#2

Rohit Sharma - 11,156 runs

Former Mumbai Indians captain and current Indian skipper Rohit Sharma holds the second place on this list. The most-capped Indian in T20s, Rohit owns 11,156 runs in 426 games at 30.73. (SR: 133.82). He owns 74 fifties besides seven tons. While his tally of 6,211 IPL runs is the fourth-most for any player, he is the second-highest run-getter in T20I history with 3,974 runs.

#1

Virat Kohli - 12,015 runs

Kohli's 21 in the CSK game saw him race to 12,015 runs in 377 T20 games at 41.14 (SR: 133.36). He owns eight tons besides 91 fifties. The 35-year-old is the leading run-getter in IPL as well as T20I cricket, having hammered 7,284 and 4,037 runs, respectively. His T20I average of 51.75 is the highest among batters with at least 1,000 runs.