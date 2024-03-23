Next Article

What's the story Match 4 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Rajasthan Royals take on Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur on Sunday (March 25). Both teams will kick-start their campaign with this game and would be eyeing to make a winning start. RR missed out on the playoff berth last year. LSG were knocked out in the Eliminator. Let's decode the key player battles.

#1

Jos Buttler vs Shivam Mavi

Jos Buttler has been a force in T20 cricket and his IPL record is also sensational. The RR opener's clash with Shivam Mavi early on will be exciting to watch. As per ESPNcricinfo, the duo has crossed swords six times in IPL, and Buttler has slammed 59 runs off 40 balls in this battle (SR: 147.50). Mavi has dismissed him once in the past.

#2

KL Rahul vs Trent Boult

LSG skipper KL Rahul blew hot and cold in IPL 2023, and he would look to bring that consistency to his game. In his way, however, would be Trent Boult, who has been sensational with the new ball. Although Boult has dismissed Rahul twice in nine IPL meetings, the latter has a healthy strike rate of 150.87 in this battle.

#3

Nicholas Pooran vs Yuzvendra Chahal

LSG's Nicholas Pooran has emerged as one of the most dangerous batters in the middle overs. But he will be up against RR's trickster Yuzvendra Chahal, who has troubled him in the past. Pooran and Chahal have crossed swords four times in the IPL, and the former has scored 16 runs off 15 balls (SR: 106.66). The leggie has dismissed him once.

#4

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Marcus Stoinis

Buttler's opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal enjoyed a dream IPL 2023. He has also been among massive runs lately. LSG skipper Rahul might turn to all-rounder Marcus Stoinis to tackle Jaiswal in the powerplay. Though this might sound a gamble, Stoinis has dismissed Jaiswal twice in three IPL meetings. The medium pacer has conceded 31 runs off 22 balls in this battle.

Details

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The track at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium is usually on the neutral side, with the average first-innings run rate being 8 (IPL). As it is a day game, the toss-winning skipper might elect to bowl first. RR have fared well here, winning 33 of the 52 games. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free (7:30pm).