MI are the five-time champions

GT and MI meet in their IPL 2024 opener: Preview

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:30 am Mar 23, 202411:30 am

What's the story Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will meet in Match 5 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). Both teams will kick-start their campaign with this game and would be eyeing to make a winning start. Meanwhile, both teams will be under new captains as Hardik Pandya will lead MI while Shubman Gill will hold GT's reins. Here we look at the match preview.

H2H

Here is the head-to-head record

As GT made their debut only in 2022, the two sides have locked horns just four times so far. The head-to-head record reads 2-2 in this regard. GT and MI crossed swords thrice last season and the Titans crossed the line on two occasions. Notably, GT, under Hardik's leadership, beat MI in Qualifier 2 to qualify for the final.

Details

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The fixture will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 24 (7:30pm IST). The pitch here assists the batters, but pacers can be lethal with the new ball. Spinners can inflict some damage eventually. 8.56 reads the average first-inning run rate at this venue (IPL). Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free.

GT

Can GT continue their golden run?

While GT tasted glory in 2022, they finished as the runners-up last season. However, they will be without two of their key players this season with Hardik switching to MI and Mohammed Shami being out injured. Gill, who enjoyed a record-breaking IPL 2023, will have to lead from the front. T20 stalwarts David Miller, Rashid Khan, and Mohit Sharma need to shine.

MI

MI have a balanced team

Hardik's addition has added the required balance to the MI team. The five-time winners boast a daunting top six in the form of Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, and Hardik. While Jasprit Bumrah will lead their pace attack, Akash Madhwal and Gerald Coetzee would assist him. Piyush Chawla, who was sensational last season, would be their lead spinner.

XIs

What can be the Playing XIs?

GT (Probable XI): Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad/Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi. MI (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hardik Pandya (c), Romario Shepherd/ Nuwan Thushara, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Gopal, Piyush Chawla.

Stats

Who are the key performers?

With 148 wickets at 23.39, Bumrah is MI's second-highest wicket-taker. Gill's tally of 890 runs at 59.33 in IPL 2023 is the second-most for any batter in an IPL season. Since 2022, Suryakumar Yadav has hammered 2,841 T20 runs at a strike rate of 171.35. Rashid is the second-highest wicket-taker in T20 history, having claimed 564 wickets at 18.12.

