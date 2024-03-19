Next Article

By Parth Dhall 09:51 pm Mar 19, 202409:51 pm

What's the story All eyes are on Kolkata Knight Riders as the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season is around the corner. KKR, who finished seventh last season, have a star-studded line-up this time. Although there are concerns over skipper Shreyas Iyer's fitness, the presence of big-ticket players is a plus. Moreover, Gautam Gambhir's return as their mentor boosts their chances. Here is their Probable XI.

Points

Notable points for KKR's Probable XI

KKR will play their IPL 2024 opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad at their home ground, Eden Gardens. The pitch on this ground has been spin-friendly of late. Iyer could miss KKR's opening game as his back issues were extravagated during his brilliant 95-run knock in the Ranji Trophy final. Nitish Rana will lead KKR if the former misses out.

Openers

Gurbaz, Venkatesh to open

Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz is likely to open alongside Venkatesh Iyer for KKR in their opener. The former counters spin well and hence could be ahead of Phil Salt in the pecking order. Notably, Salt replaced Harry Brook in the KKR setup. Meanwhile, Venkatesh has been a proven top-order batter. His propensity to go all out makes him stand out.

Batting

KKR's sturdy middle order

Nitish Rana, KKR's stand-in captain (if Shreyas misses), would come in at number three. Rana is an experienced campaigner who has also represented India. The Knight Riders have a solid middle order in the form of Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, and Sunil Narine. All three are potent finishers. Notably, Manish Pandey will likely take the number-four slot if Shreyas skips the match.

Bowling

KKR pin hopes on Mitchell Starc

KKR would pin their hopes on Australian seamer Mitchell Starc, for whom they broke the bank. The pace spearhead became the most expensive signing in IPL auction history. However, he wouldn't want to carry the price-tag. Indian pacer Harshit Rana could share the new ball with him. KKR's spin trio of Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, and Suyash Sharma can unsettle any opposition.

Information

KKR's Probable XI for SRH match

KKR's Probable XI for SRH match: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (captain), Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, and Suyash Sharma.